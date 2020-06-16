NYC mayor announces NYPD will now release body cam footage within 30 days

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new policy today that immediately requires the city's police department to release body cam video and audio footage of incidents in 30 days.
The mayor said the police must release all video and audio that meet the following criteria:
- If an officer discharges their fire arm that hits or could hit someone
- If an officer discharges their taser in a way that results in death or substantial bodily harm
- If an officers use of force results in death or great bodily harm
In those cases, the obligation will be for the New York City Police Department to release all pertinent video and audio footage within 30 days. Previously, disclosure had been at the discretion of the commissioner and for narrow purposes.
“Body warn cameras are only as powerful as the transparency that comes with them," the mayor said.
He called this a step toward an “accountable” system. He noted that there are 24,000 body worn cameras in the police force, “by far” the largest in the country, he said.
The mayor also noted police gun discharges have gone down steadily
The mayor said the footage will be first shown to family members involved and then be available online for the public.