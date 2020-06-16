US
Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 11:30 AM ET, Tue June 16, 2020
58 min ago

NYC mayor announces NYPD will now release body cam footage within 30 days

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new policy today that immediately requires the city's police department to release body cam video and audio footage of incidents in 30 days.

The mayor said the police must release all video and audio that meet the following criteria:

  • If an officer discharges their fire arm that hits or could hit someone
  • If an officer discharges their taser in a way that results in death or substantial bodily harm
  • If an officers use of force results in death or great bodily harm

In those cases, the obligation will be for the New York City Police Department to release all pertinent video and audio footage within 30 days. Previously, disclosure had been at the discretion of the commissioner and for narrow purposes. 

“Body warn cameras are only as powerful as the transparency that comes with them," the mayor said.

He called this a step toward an “accountable” system. He noted that there are 24,000 body worn cameras in the police force, “by far” the largest in the country, he said. 

The mayor also noted police gun discharges have gone down steadily

The mayor said the footage will be first shown to family members involved and then be available online for the public.

1 hr 26 min ago

NYC mayor calls NYPD decision to reassign anti-crime officers "very powerful"

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio remarked Tuesday on what he said was the “very powerful” announcement by the NYPD yesterday to reassign plainclothes officers from its anti-crime unit and change to a more “modern, community based approach.”

He called it a “crucial decision to disband that unit and move us forward, deepening neighborhood policing.”

Beginning his remarks Tuesday, the mayor said we are at a moment in time where “change is not optional.”

“We have to make things happen,” he said adding “it is a moment that demands change, it is required of us.”
2 hr 1 min ago

Albuquerque police arrest man in protest shooting

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

Albuquerque police have arrested Stephen Ray Baca, 31, in connection to a shooting at a protest on Monday, according to a release from Albuquerque police.

Baca is facing charges of aggravated battery.

Last night Albuquerque police said the protester who was shot was transported to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition. The protest was over a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate.

Social media video from the scene shows a fight breaking out before shots can be heard. 

 

2 hr 20 min ago

Trump is expected to unveil his police reform order at noon today 

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Kaitlan Collins

Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images
Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order today at noon to establish a national certification system for law enforcement agencies and a database to better track excessive uses of force by police officers nationwide, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The executive order is still being finalized, but the key provisions in the current draft of the executive order include modest directives with broad-based support intended to encourage higher standards among police departments while leaving the prospect of more significant police reform to Congress.

A source briefed on the text of the order said it is relatively muted when it comes to sweeping police reforms that have been discussed by members of both parties recently.

The order mainly leans on lawmakers to do the heavy lifting, as the President has privately expressed caution about alienating police officers by going too far.

The executive order is also expected to direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to encourage police departments to embed mental health professionals in their response to calls related to mental health, homelessness and addiction as well as to find resources to help police departments hire mental health co-responders, the source said.

Ja'Ron Smith, a deputy assistant to the President, confirmed Monday morning that the executive order will look to incentivize police departments to include mental health professionals as co-responders.

"Co-responders would allow for police to do their job but bring in social workers and experts that deal with mental health and deal with issues such as drug addiction or alcohol addiction or even other issues like homelessness," Smith said on Fox News Channel.

The executive order is also expected to include language acknowledging that some law enforcement officials have misused their authority and will urge Congress to pass legislation on police reform.

While Trump signaled last week that he may support outlawing chokeholds, the executive order is not expected to direct an outright ban.

Trump has yet to comprehensively address issues of police reform or even acknowledge systemic racism in America and has not been heavily involved in drafting the executive order. Instead, the President has directed his energy on delivering a tough-talking law-and-order message and falsely portraying peaceful protesters as mostly violent.

Measures in Congress: Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are working to advance two competing bills, with the Democratic legislation going further in several respects by banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

White House officials have been coordinating with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the sole black Republican senator, who is spearheading the GOP's legislative effort.

2 hr 30 min ago

Rayshard Brooks' family "not even to the healing stage yet," attorney says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Rayshard Brooks’ family attorney Justin Miller speaks with CNN on Tuesday morning.
Rayshard Brooks’ family attorney Justin Miller speaks with CNN on Tuesday morning. CNN

Rayshard Brooks’ family attorney Justin Miller said the family wants to see charges for the officers who were involved in Brooks’ killing, but there is uncertainty over whether that will happen.

The family is struggling after Brooks’ death, Miller said.  

“They're just trying to get to the point where they understand what's going on. They're not even to the healing stage yet,” Miller said to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. 

Miller said the death of Brooks is personal for him.

“I'm Rayshard Brooks, I'm George Floyd; it's happened to me, it's happened to my friends and it's happened to my father and every other black person I know. So we're all the same. So when we fight these battles, we're fighting them from a place of knowledge and really from the heart,” he said.

Watch more:

2 hr 27 min ago

Georgia lieutenant governor says he'll release hate crimes bill draft today

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan speaks with CNN on Tuesday, June 16.
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan speaks with CNN on Tuesday, June 16. CNN

In the wake of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said that today he is releasing a version of the legislative draft for a hate crimes bill.

“We want to send a very clear message: that Georgia is going to be the worst state to commit a hate crime in, and I think that is a great opportunity to start building a strong relationship all across the state,” he said.  

Duncan, a Republican, said the bill has bipartisan support and “empowers communities.” 

“At the end of the day, I don't want my legacy to be that … I supported the weakest hate crimes bill in the country. I want to put policy over politics,” said Duncan, a Republican. 

Georgia is one of only four states in the US that does not have a hate crime law.

Duncan said while the bill is a step in the right direction, there needs to be a broad approach to fighting racism. 

“A simple bill does not make this go away. It has to be relationships. It has to be reaching out for your neighbor. … It's not enough to just not be racist. You've got to be anti-racism, which means you're proactive, you're looking for ways to root it out,” Duncan said.

Watch:

3 hr 7 min ago

How California is addressing America's racial divide

Analysis from CNN's Ronald Brownstein

Activists participate in the All Black Lives Matter Solidarity March on June 14 in Los Angeles, California.
Activists participate in the All Black Lives Matter Solidarity March on June 14 in Los Angeles, California. Sarah Morris/Getty Images

At a moment of profound national tension over race, California may be lighting a pathway toward greater racial reconciliation as America grows irreversibly more diverse in the years ahead.

The California state legislature is moving toward approving legislation this month that would place on the November ballot a referendum to repeal a ban on affirmative action for racial minorities in hiring and higher education admissions that the state's voters backed in 1996.

That ban came midstream in a rapid-fire sequence of racially inflammatory ballot initiatives that state voters approved, typically by big margins, in the 1990s, including Proposition 187 to deny public services to undocumented immigrants, and measures to toughen criminal penalties on repeat offenders and juveniles and to ban bilingual education in public schools.

All of those initiatives passed against a backdrop of racial transition, when whites were falling below a majority of the state's population and California was experiencing an expanding "cultural generation gap" between a preponderantly white senior population and increasingly diverse younger generations.

But two decades later, with people of color now firmly established as a majority of the state's residents, those tensions have diminished to the point where it has become possible to build multi-ethnic coalitions to reverse some of the hardline legislation passed during the 1990s era of maximum tension.

While racial inequities in the state persist, the move to undo the affirmative action ban, which overwhelmingly passed the state Assembly last week, follows a series of legislative and ballot initiatives in recent years that have rolled back some of the earlier era's harshest measures.

"The '90s were the decade of racial propositions," said Manuel Pastor, director of the Program for Environmental and Regional Equity at the University of Southern California. "And there's been a pretty consistent reassessment since then."

Read more here.

3 hr 28 min ago

It's just past 8 a.m. in New York and 5 a.m. in San Francisco. Here's the latest on the protests

Protests against police brutality and institutional racism have swept the world in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Here's what you need to know about the demonstrations:

New Mexico shooting: Unrest in Albuquerque has led to a shooting in the city. The victim is in a critical but stable condition in hospital. There was also unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Five charged with hate crimes in Virginia: The group are accused of attacking a black pastor. Officers initially arrested the pastor for pulling a gun during the incident but he is no longer facing charges.

Ban on French police chokeholds overturned: The ban has been overturned until September after police unions protested the restriction.

UK leader faces criticism over race inequality commission: Boris Johnson has been criticized by an opposition politician over his planned commission into inequality in Britain.

4 hr 22 min ago

Boris Johnson criticized over adviser's appointment to race inequality commission

Munira Mirza speaks in London in February 2014.
Munira Mirza speaks in London in February 2014. Mary Turner/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized after appointing a controversial adviser to help lead a commission examining inequality in the UK.

Munira Mirza, head of Johnson's policy unit, has a leading role in overseeing the project, according to a report from The Guardian.

Johnson announced the commission on Sunday, in a Daily Telegraph article about the demonstrations over racial inequality in the UK.

"It is no use just saying that we have made huge progress in tackling racism. There is much more that we need to do; and we will," Johnson wrote.

"It is time for a cross-governmental commission to look at all aspects of inequality – in employment, in health outcomes, in academic and all other walks of life."

Mirza has previously written articles questioning the existence of structural racism. Her role in the commission has generated strong criticism from opposition politicians.

In 2017 Mirza wrote in The Spectator magazine that "a lot of people in politics think it’s a good idea to exaggerate the problem of racism."

"The most anyone could reasonably say about institutional racism is that the evidence is far from conclusive," she added.

In 2006, Mirza also wrote a piece on diversity policies for Spiked, a politics website, where she described such measures as "often appear[ing] as the flipside of old racial thinking, making us see people’s ethnicity first and their (often diverse) talents and interests second."

"This [appointment] further undermines Boris Johnson's race commission," Labour MP David Lammy wrote on Twitter after reports emerged about Mirza's role.

Lammy previously led a review into the treatment of the UK's ethnic minorities in the country's criminal justice system. Mirza criticized the review in a Spiked piece written in 2017.

"My review was welcomed by all parties: Corbyn, Cameron and May. But Munira Mirza went out of her way to attack it," Lammy tweeted.

"Johnson isn't listening to Black Lives Matter. He's trying to wage a culture war," he added.

Downing Street did not comment on Mirza's appointment. A senior government source told CNN that the Prime Minister had set up the commission and that it would have an external chair.