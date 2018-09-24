Bill Cosby sentencingBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
What you need to know about Andrea Constand, the woman Cosby was convicted of assaulting
The case at Bill Cosby's retrial centered on testimony from Andrea Constand, a former employee with Temple University women's basketball team.
She testified that Cosby, 80, a powerful Temple trustee, drugged her and sexually assaulted her when she visited his home to ask for career advice.
Here are four things we learned from her testimony:
- Constand saw Cosby as a mentor. Constand testified she considered Cosby a professional mentor — not a potential romantic partner. He provided her with professional connections, and she thanked him by buying him Temple gear, such as hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts, she testified.
- Cosby offered her three blue pills, she testified. The alleged assault occurred when she went to his home outside Philadelphia in January 2004 to discuss her future and career, she said. During the visit, he offered her wine and three blue pills, saying "these are your friends, they will take the edge off," she testified.
- Constand felt "humiliated." She said she could not move as Cosby assaulted her on the couch. "I was really humiliated. I was in shock. And I was really confused," Constand said.
- She settled a case against Cosby. Prosecutors revealed for the first time in opening statements that Cosby and Constand settled a civil lawsuit in 2006 for $3.38 million. As part of the settlement, Cosby did not admit to wrongdoing. Constand said she was happy the civil suit ended then.
And here's what she tweeted earlier this morning:
This juror says Cosby's own admission led to his conviction
From CNN's Phil Gast
Bill Cosby's admission that he obtained prescription Quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with convinced at least one juror the comedian was guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, that juror said.
Harrison Snyder, in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," said he believed Constand's claim that Cosby assaulted her in 2004 at his home in a Philadelphia suburb.
And, Snyder, said, the testimony of five other accusers who testified was not necessary for the conviction.
Will Bill Cosby go to prison, and, if so, for how long?
From CNN's Eric Levenson
The questions have been looming since Bill Cosby was convicted in April of three counts of assault: Will he go to prison, and, if so, for how long?
The answers will begin to emerge Monday, when the 81-year-old comedian appears in court in Pennsylvania for his sentencing. He could get up to 10 years in prison for each conviction, but prosecutors have indicated they are likely to ask for a lesser sentence. If he must serve time, he could be taken into custody immediately.
Defense attorneys are likely to point to Cosby's age, declining health, history of philanthropic giving and the fact that this is his first criminal conviction as factors that show he should receive a short prison sentence -- or none at all. In addition, Cosby could be allowed to remain out of prison until any legal appeal is resolved.
The decision is ultimately up to Judge Steven T. O'Neill, who oversaw Cosby's 2018 retrial, as well as his mistrial a year earlier that ended in a hung jury.
O'Neill will also consider whether Cosby should be classified as a sexually violent predator. The distinction would subject Cosby to lifetime registration with state police, lifetime sex offender counseling and community notification. A state panel has said that should happen; his attorneys have argued the board's process is unconstitutional.
The sentencing hearing, which could extend into Tuesday, could also feature testimony and victim impact statements from women, including Constand, who have accused Cosby of assault. Defense attorneys would be allowed to cross-examine witnesses, said Kate Delano, spokeswoman for the county prosecutor's officer.
O'Neill last week denied prosecutors' request to present "numerous" witnesses who would testify that Cosby sexually abused them in incidents that did not result in criminal charges, court records show.
Cosby also could address the court in an "allocution," Delano said. Convicts typically use the opportunity, before a sentence is handed down, to beg for mercy.
No matter Cosby's sentence, the guilty verdicts already have triggered an outpouring of emotion from his victims.
Andrea Constand, the woman Cosby is convicted of assaulting, arrives to court
Andrea Constand, the woman Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting, just arrived to the Pennsylvania courthouse.
Cosby has also walked into the court room.
The doors to the courtroom are now closed.
Cosby arrives at Pennsylvania courthouse
From CNN's Aaron Cooper, Jean Casarez, and Sarah Jorgensen
Bill Cosby just walked into court on the arm of his publicist Andrew Wyatt. At one point he pointed to the crowd outside the Pennsylvania courthouse.
Several of the Cosby accusers who were in Pennsylvania for the trial have returned, including Lili Bernard and Therese Serignese. These women were not among the prior bad act witnesses that testified.
Janice Dickinson — who did testify as a prior bad act witness at trial — is also in court this morning.
Meanwhile, the woman Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting, Andrea Constand, tweeted a bible verse this morning:
Cosby's case was the first celebrity sexual assault trial since #MeToo
From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper
Bill Cosby's case was the first celebrity sexual assault trial since the #MeToo movement began last fall, and many saw it as a test of whether the cultural shift the movement has brought about would translate in court.
"What was revealed through this investigation was a man who had spent decades preying on women that he drugged and sexually assaulted, and a man who evaded this moment right here far too long," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters.
Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing starts today. Here's what you need to know about his trial.
From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper
A jury found Bill Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on April 26, for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004.
The 80-year-old comedian faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, but Cosby is likely to serve them concurrently. Cosby has been out on bail.
This is what happened at the trial:
- The case was retried. Cosby's previous trial ended in a mistrial, as a different panel of jurors said they were deadlocked and could not unanimously agree on a verdict.
- At the retrial, five other Cosby accusers testified as "prior bad acts" witnesses and said that Cosby had drugged and assaulted them decades ago.
- The jury in the retrial began deliberating worked for more than 14 hours over two days to reach the verdict.
- Prosecutors asked the judge to revoke Cosby's bail because they said he is a flight risk and has a private plane. Cosby stood up and yelled in a booming voice: "He doesn't have a plane, you asshole."