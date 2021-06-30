Cosby rep says he will head back to his Pennsylvania home after release
From CNN’s Steve Forrest
A representative for Bill Cosby said he will be released from prison Wednesday after his conviction and sentence was vacated.
Andrew Wyatt, who is at the prison currently, said Cosby will be heading back to his home in Pennsylvania.
Wyatt released a statement on behalf of the Cosby family, saying in part that “charges should never have been brought” against Cosby due to the deal that granted him immunity.
He thanked Cosby’s wife, Camille, who he said showed strength through the process.
“I want to thank the attorneys who successfully argued his appeal and especially Mrs. Cosby who stood strong and was here for Mr. Cosby every step of the way and supported every idea and strategy from the attorneys and the team and she always knew that Mr. Cosby was innocent," the statement said.
8 min ago
Cosby's due process rights were "violated," Pennsylvania court ruled
From CNN’s Sonia Moghe
A panel of Pennsylvania State Supreme Court judges ruled that there was a “vast” violation of Bill Cosby’s due process rights when he was criminally charged and convicted, a decade after a previous prosecutor had declined to prosecute him in order to urge him to sit for a civil deposition instead – which was ultimately used against him in his criminal trial.
The panel of judges say in their opinion released Wednesday that when former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor investigated allegations of drugging and rape against Bill Cosby by a woman named Andrea Constand in 2005, Castor felt that “he would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Cosby drugged and raped Constand.”
“Seeking ‘some measure of justice’ for Constand, D.A. Castor decided that the Commonwealth would decline to prosecute Cosby for the incident involving Constand, thereby allowing Cosby to be forced to testify in a subsequent civil action, under penalty of perjury, without the benefit of his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination,” the judges wrote.
That civil deposition that Cosby ultimately sat for was later revealed in 2014, and one of Castor’s successor’s later used statements he made there as part of Cosby’s criminal trial.
“In light of these circumstances, the subsequent decision by successor D.A.s to prosecute Cosby violated Cosby’s due process rights,” the judges wrote.
The judges weighed different remedies – including having another trial for Cosby – but felt there was only one remedy that could serve as a proper remedy.
“He must be discharged, and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred. We do not dispute that this remedy is both severe and rare. But it is warranted here, indeed compelled,” they wrote.
18 min ago
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says "Cosby will be released as soon as practical"
Cosby's attorney Brian Perry told CNN “we believe that he will be released from prison this afternoon.”
A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said in a statement that they are aware of the decision.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is in receipt of today’s court decision. Work is underway to complete the necessary paperwork, and Mr. Cosby will be released as soon as practical," spokesperson Maria Bivens said in the statement to CNN.
4 min ago
Attorney for 3 Cosby accusers: Overturning conviction is a "slap in the face to all of the victims"
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Lisa Bloom, the attorney for three Bill Cosby accusers, said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacating Cosby's conviction and judgment of sentence is "a slap in the face to all of the victims."
As Cosby could be released today, Bloom said she thinks it could be "a very hard day" for all the women who accused him of sexual assault. "I think it's going to be a re-triggering event for all of them who testified that he had drugged and raped them," she said.
"It just goes to show if you have money and power in the criminal justice system, and you can afford attorneys to fight and fight for years and years, eventually you may find a loophole and a way to get a conviction overturned. And that's what happened here," Bloom said.
"This conviction was overturned not because he's innocent, but because a prior prosecutor made a sweetheart deal with him and the court said today he could not have been prosecuted after that deal was made," Bloom said.
More than 50 women have publicly accused Cosby of raping or assaulting them over the past 40 years. In April 2018, a jury found Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004.
21 min ago
Bill Cosby's lawyer believes his client will be released today
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
Lawyer for disgraced comedian Bill Cosby tells CNN “we believe that he will be released from prison this afternoon.”
Perry hadn’t yet been able to speak to his client and said once released, he was not sure where his client would go.
“Yes we are ecstatic with the supreme court’s decision,” Perry told CNN. “We always believed that this is how the case would end.
“We are grateful and happy that not only was the conviction vacated, but he was discharged,” meaning “case closed.” Earlier, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Courts said that it could not be appealed in the state of Pennsylvania.
“We put together a phenomenal appellate team lead by Jennifer Bonjean and Barb [Barbara] Zemlock – and we’re just thrilled and happy for Mr. Cosby and his family.”
Cosby’s lawyer tells CNN the court vacated the conviction and sentence because they believe the comedians due process rights were violated.
Perry said the court examined the non-prosecution agreement that Cosby made with a previous prosecutor, and how that was relied upon during the course of his civil deposition.
“The whole issue was can one DA make a deal and another say ‘I don’t care, I’m gonna make a new deal’"
The Supreme Court “basically said that wasn’t fair to him,” and at the end of the day “it has to be fair.”
CNN previously reported that a 2015 email sent by former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor to successor Risa Vetri Ferman – details an apparent verbal agreement the prosecutor had a decade earlier with Cosby’s attorneys for Cosby to testify in a civil sexual assault case brought against him in 2005.
In the email, Castor writes that his intent in making the deal was to create an atmosphere in which Cosby accuser Andrea Constand would have the best chance of prevailing in her civil suit against the 78-year-old comedian by removing the prospect of Cosby invoking his 5th Amendment right
The deposition became a key piece of evidence, cited by prosecutors as the impetus for reopening the case.
Cosby was eventually criminally charged in connection with that incident, then sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Constand at his home in 2004 – all of which now have been vacated at the highest level of state court.
30 min ago
Read the court's opinion in the Cosby case
The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has published its opinion in the Cosby case online.
The opinion from the state's highest court lays out the reasons why the judges overturned Cosby's 2018 conviction and states that Cosby's "convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged."
CNN legal analyst on Cosby case: "Very rare to see a court of appeals overturn a verdict on this basis"
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said "it's very rare to see a court of appeals overturn a verdict, a jury verdict, on this basis" after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated Bill Cosby’s conviction and judgment of sentence.
Honig, a former federal prosecutor, explains:
"When Bill Cosby was charged, he was charged with the sexual assault of one victim, that Temple University employee. ... Prosecutors said we want to call up to five other victims, not the ones who are charged here, but five other victims, to establish a pattern.... The judge let them do that, and now the Supreme Court has said that went too far. These other five victims were not the subjects of the charged indictment, and they went beyond establishing a pattern. They went to the point where it was what we call prejudicial to the defense. So that's the legal basis for the ruling here."
Honig said that the prosecution "can't as a practical matter, appeal."
"This opinion is coming from the highest state court in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Prosecutors now have to decide if they want to try to retry Bill Cosby for what would be a third time," he said.
"I've seen people who have been tried three times very, very rarely. But beyond that is sort of beyond the pale of what you'll ever see from prosecutors," Honig added.
42 min ago
Bill Cosby to be released from prison after conviction overturned
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated Bill Cosby’s 2018 conviction and judgement of sentence, according Stacey Witalec, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Courts.
The majority opinion stated “Cosby convictions and judgement of sentence are vacated and he is discharged,” Witalec told CNN as she read from the majority opinion.
The court was split on its judgment with four in favor, two part in favor, part not in favor, and one who filed a dissent entirely.
The decision cannot appealed by the prosecution in the state of Pennsylvania.
When asked if Cosby can be released from prison today, Witalec deferred to the prisons department.
Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years ago.