The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has published its opinion in the Cosby case online.
The opinion from the state's highest court lays out the reasons why the judges overturned Cosby's 2018 conviction and states that Cosby's "convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged."
CNN legal analyst on Cosby case: "Very rare to see a court of appeals overturn a verdict on this basis"
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said "it's very rare to see a court of appeals overturn a verdict, a jury verdict, on this basis" after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated Bill Cosby’s conviction and judgment of sentence.
Honig, a former federal prosecutor, explains:
"When Bill Cosby was charged, he was charged with the sexual assault of one victim, that Temple University employee. ... Prosecutors said we want to call up to five other victims, not the ones who are charged here, but five other victims, to establish a pattern.... The judge let them do that, and now the Supreme Court has said that went too far. These other five victims were not the subjects of the charged indictment, and they went beyond establishing a pattern. They went to the point where it was what we call prejudicial to the defense. So that's the legal basis for the ruling here."
Honig said that the prosecution "can't as a practical matter, appeal."
"This opinion is coming from the highest state court in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Prosecutors now have to decide if they want to try to retry Bill Cosby for what would be a third time," he said.
"I've seen people who have been tried three times very, very rarely. But beyond that is sort of beyond the pale of what you'll ever see from prosecutors," Honig added.
9 min ago
Bill Cosby to be released from prison after conviction overturned
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated Bill Cosby’s 2018 conviction and judgement of sentence, according Stacey Witalec, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Courts.
The majority opinion stated “Cosby convictions and judgement of sentence are vacated and he is discharged,” Witalec told CNN as she read from the majority opinion.
The court was split on its judgment with four in favor, two part in favor, part not in favor, and one who filed a dissent entirely.
The decision cannot appealed by the prosecution in the state of Pennsylvania.
When asked if Cosby can be released from prison today, Witalec deferred to the prisons department.
Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years ago.