CNN legal analyst on Cosby case: "Very rare to see a court of appeals overturn a verdict on this basis"

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said "it's very rare to see a court of appeals overturn a verdict, a jury verdict, on this basis" after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated Bill Cosby’s conviction and judgment of sentence.

Honig, a former federal prosecutor, explains:

"When Bill Cosby was charged, he was charged with the sexual assault of one victim, that Temple University employee. ... Prosecutors said we want to call up to five other victims, not the ones who are charged here, but five other victims, to establish a pattern.... The judge let them do that, and now the Supreme Court has said that went too far. These other five victims were not the subjects of the charged indictment, and they went beyond establishing a pattern. They went to the point where it was what we call prejudicial to the defense. So that's the legal basis for the ruling here."

Honig said that the prosecution "can't as a practical matter, appeal."

"This opinion is coming from the highest state court in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Prosecutors now have to decide if they want to try to retry Bill Cosby for what would be a third time," he said.

"I've seen people who have been tried three times very, very rarely. But beyond that is sort of beyond the pale of what you'll ever see from prosecutors," Honig added.