Cosby attorney: "We've said from day one, we just didn't think he was treated fairly"
Brian Perry, one of Bill Cosby's attorneys, addressed the media this afternoon alongside the disgraced comedian, saying "the system has to be fair, and fortunately the Supreme Court agreed with us."
"We've said from day one, we just didn't think he was treated fairly. And that...the system has to be fair, and fortunately the Supreme Court agreed with us," Perry said. "He's happy, his wife is happy. The system only works if it's fair to all sides. That's the bottom line."
Cosby didn't speak during the press conference.
Earlier today: Cosby was released from prison after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated his 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges and judgment of sentence. Victoria Valentino, one of Cosby's accusers, told CNN she was "stunned" by the court's decision.
2 hr 32 min ago
SOON: Bill Cosby will hold a news conference with attorneys
From CNN's Rob Frehse
Bill Cosby will hold a news conference with his attorneys at approximately 4:20 p.m., his publicist Andrew Wyatt told reporters Wednesday afternoon.
One of Cosby’s attorneys also noted Cosby was napping and wanted to take a bath, so it’s unclear if the timing of the news conference will change.
2 hr 15 min ago
Bill Cosby accuser says his release is "a sad statement about a woman's value"
From CNN's Alyssa Kraus
Bill Cosby is being released from prison after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated his 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges and judgment of sentence. Victoria Valentino, one of Cosby's accusers, told CNN she was "stunned" by the court's decision.
Valentino said she had recently received a letter stating that Cosby's parole was preemptively denied due to a lack of remorse and a refusal to participate in programs for abusers.
She said that when she first heard about Cosby's release she was "shocked." Valentino said her phone was bombarded with messages from media, loved ones and survivors.
"For this to come out of left field is — it's a gut punch," Valentino said. "There's no other way to describe it."
Valentino said the decision sends Cosby's accusers "back to square one."
"What does that say about a woman's worth? A woman's value? Do our lives mean nothing? All of the lives that he damaged," Valentino said. "I'm infuriated. I'm shaking."
Valentino told CNN this decision is especially disappointing since the women who accused Cosby kickstarted the #MeToo movement and encouraged other women to find their voices.
"Because we spoke out and we saw justice with Cosby, everyone else felt empowered and spoke out," she said.
"This is really a sad statement about a woman's value, a woman's worth - what is happening right now, and we need to do something about this. I just don't know what," Valentino said. "I'm so stunned. My stomach is in knots."
2 hr 54 min ago
Andrea Constand and her attorneys are reviewing Cosby court decision
“Andrea, Bebe and I are reviewing the decision and have decided that we will not have any comment at this time,” Dolores Troiani, one of Constand’s civil attorneys said.
Troiani mentioned Bebe in her statement, a reference to Bebe Kivitz, Constand’s other civil attorney.
Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Constand at his home 14 years ago.
3 hr 54 min ago
Cosby free on a procedural issue "irrelevant to the facts of the crime," attorney who prosecuted him says
From CNN’s Anisa Husain
Bill Cosby is free on a procedural issue that is “irrelevant to the facts of the crime,” the Montgomery County district attorney who previously prosecuted Cosby said in a statement.
“I want to commend Cosby’s victim Andrea Constand for her bravery in coming forward and remaining steadfast throughout this long ordeal, as well as all of the other women who have shared similar experiences,” District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims. Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow the evidence wherever and to whomever it leads. We still believe that no one is above the law—including those who are rich, famous and powerful.”
3 hr 46 min ago
Cosby has been released from prison, official says
From CNN's Mark Morales
Bill Cosby “has been released” from prison, according to Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokesperson Maria Bevins.
Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated his 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges and judgment of sentence.
He had been sentenced to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years ago.
3 hr 53 min ago
Attorney who represented many Bill Cosby accusers says court decision is "devastating"
From CNN’s Sonia Moghe
Attorney Gloria Allred, who represented many of the women who have accused Bill Cosby of misconduct, says today’s court decision to release Cosby is “devastating” for the accusers.
“My heart especially goes out to those who bravely testified in both of his criminal cases,” Allred said in a statement. “Despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision, this was an important fight for justice and even though the court overturned the conviction on technical grounds, it did not vindicate Bill Cosby’s conduct and should not be interpreted as a statement or a finding that he did not engage in the acts of which he has been accused.”
4 hr 10 min ago
White House press secretary stresses Biden support for sexual assault survivors after Cosby decision
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
The White House did not have a “direct response” on Wednesday to the news that Bill Cosby would be released from prison, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, but she stressed the administration’s support for survivors of sexual assault.
“I'll just use the opportunity to reiterate that the President has long been an advocate for fighting against violence against women, for ensuring that we are raising the voices and the stories of people who have been survivors of sexual assault,” Psaki said. “That's something he has done throughout his career and will continue to do.”
She added she didn’t “have a specific comment on that announcement today,” but added that if the White House releases a statement it could come later Wednesday.
Asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about the kind of message the vacated conviction sends – particularly given it was related to a judge’s decision, and not necessarily whether Cosby committed those crimes – Psaki said she didn’t want to comment on a specific decision.
“I just want to be careful about not speaking to a specific decision by a court,” Psaki said, “but I can say, broadly speaking, as I tried to do earlier, obviously the President is somebody who has fought for advocated for elevating the voices and stories of women who are survivors of sexual assault, sexual abuse, and certainly knows that's a difficult journey for many of them.”
She added that Biden, “believes that these women are courageous, they're brave, and he wants it to be an environment wants us to live in a country where they were women will feel comfortable moving forward and telling their story.”
Psaki also reiterated that if there’s a specific response from the White House it would come after the press briefing.
4 hr 15 min ago
What to know about Bill Cosby's case
Bill Cosby will be released from prison as soon as today after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated his 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges and judgment of sentence, according to a courts spokesperson.
Here's everything you need to know about Cosby's case:
There were two trials: At Cosby's first criminal trial, which ended in a hung jury, defense attorneys tried to poke holes in Constand’s version of events and argued that the two had a consensual sexual relationship. At his second trial, Cosby faced the testimony of five other women who claimed similar misconduct by him.
The verdict: The jury worked for more than 14 hours over two days to reach the guilty verdict. “We are so happy that finally we can say, women are believed. And not only on #MeToo but in a court of law where they are under oath, where they testified truthfully, where they are attacked,” Attorney Gloria Allred, who represented many of the women who accused Cosby of misconduct, said.
Following the verdict: Cosby did not audibly react to the guilty verdict, but he did erupt shortly afterword. Prosecutors asked the judge to revoke Cosby's bail, saying he was a flight risk and had a private plane. Cosby then stood up and yelled, “He doesn’t have a plane, you asshole.” Moreover, after Cosby was found guilty, many universities revoked his honorary degrees, such Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.
The sentence: Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in a state prison. He was ordered to pay a fine of $25,000 plus the costs of prosecution as part of the sentence. In addition, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Judge Steven O’Neill ruled that Cosby would be classified as a “sexually violent predator,” a determination that requires lifetime registration, lifetime mandatory sex offender counseling with a treatment provider and notification to the community that a “sexually violent predator” lives in the area.
Parole: In May 2021, Cosby was denied parole by the Pennsylvania Parole Board. The board cited Cosby's "failure to develop a parole release plan" and a "negative recommendation by the Department of Corrections" as factors that contributed to the decision.
CNN's Alyssa Kraus, Eric Levenson, Aaron Cooper and Steve Forrest contributed to this post.