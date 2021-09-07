US
Live Updates

Biden surveys Ida aftermath in New York and New Jersey

By Melissa Mahtani and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 11:11 a.m. ET, September 7, 2021
1 min ago

Biden is expected to highlight effects of climate change in today's visit

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Joe Biden is escorted Tuesday by Col. Matthew E. Jones, commander of the 89th Airlift Wing, before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Biden is scheduled to visit New York and New Jersey on Tuesday to survey the damage brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, his second trip in the storm's wake since it plowed through the eastern half of the United States last week.

The President will use the trip to highlight the effects of climate change and underscore the importance of climate-resilient infrastructure investments proposed in his legislative agenda.

"President Biden will highlight how one in three Americans have been impacted by severe weather events in recent months, and that no one is immune from climate change," a White House official said. "He will speak about the economic impacts of extreme weather, while driving home the urgent need for key investments to fight climate change and in resilient infrastructure, critical investments included in the President's Build Back Better agenda."

During the visit, which includes stops in Manville, New Jersey, and Queens, New York, the President will also meet with families, first responders and local elected officials.

Biden is expected to "receive an update on recovery efforts and highlight his Administration's commitment to providing the federal government's full support for communities impacted by the storm," the White House official said.

Read more about Biden's visit today here.

8 min ago

Mamaroneck, New York, mayor says they made over 150 water rescues in the aftermath of Ida

From CNN's Laura Ly

First responders pull local residents in a boat in Mamaroneck, New York, on Thursday.
First responders pull local residents in a boat in Mamaroneck, New York, on Thursday. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Mamaroneck, New York, Mayor Tom Murphy said Monday that first-responders made over 150 water rescues in the aftermath of former Hurricane Ida.

Murphy told CNN’s John King that the town is “still in the process of restoration and recovery" and confirmed that that town workers picked up three months-worth of trash in one day on Sunday. He said he anticipates picking up similar levels of trash each day “for the next few days at least.” 

The mayor added that some homes in Mamaroneck were submerged in 12 feet of floodwater and hundreds of people remain displaced from their homes and are currently staying in shelters. 

Murphy said President Biden’s major disaster declaration for five New York counties, including Westchester County where Mamaroneck is located, will be helpful immediately. Town officials have already sent information to residents and business owners on how they can apply for relief, he said.

Murphy also said he got in contact with New York Senator Chuck Schumer and offered the town of Mamaroneck as a “staging area for FEMA.” 

He told CNN that he was glad President Biden plans on visiting the area and hopes that an Army Corps of Engineers plan that was previously cancelled can be revived.  

“What this community needs more than anything else…we were promised an Army Corps of Engineers plan a few years back. Under the Trump administration, it was cancelled,” Murphy said. “Hopefully they can get that into the infrastructure bill.

The mayor added that Mamaroneck will need to keep strengthening their town infrastructure, some of which is over 100 years old, in preparation for future, similar storms. 

“The floods used to come every 20, 25 years. Now, they’re coming every three, four, and five years,” Murphy said. “And it’s going to hit us harder and harder in the decades to come.

14 min ago

Biden will survey Ida damage in New York and New Jersey today

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey, and Queens, New York, Tuesday to survey storm damage from Hurricane Ida, the White House said.

Biden previewed his visit as he departed the White House Tuesday morning.

"I'm hoping to see the things that we're going to be able to fix permanently with the bill that we have in for infrastructure,” he said when asked what he hopes to see on the trip.

Biden has declared major disaster declarations for both states.

The storm – by then remnants of a tropical depression – unleashed deadly flooding Wednesday from Virginia to New England, but especially from metro Philadelphia to New Jersey and southern New York. At least 50 people are dead.

The President visited Louisiana on Friday, where Ida originally made landfall on Aug. 28, and pledged to support communities ravaged by the storm.