President Biden is scheduled to visit New York and New Jersey on Tuesday to survey the damage brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, his second trip in the storm's wake since it plowed through the eastern half of the United States last week.
The President will use the trip to highlight the effects of climate change and underscore the importance of climate-resilient infrastructure investments proposed in his legislative agenda.
"President Biden will highlight how one in three Americans have been impacted by severe weather events in recent months, and that no one is immune from climate change," a White House official said. "He will speak about the economic impacts of extreme weather, while driving home the urgent need for key investments to fight climate change and in resilient infrastructure, critical investments included in the President's Build Back Better agenda."
During the visit, which includes stops in Manville, New Jersey, and Queens, New York, the President will also meet with families, first responders and local elected officials.
Biden is expected to "receive an update on recovery efforts and highlight his Administration's commitment to providing the federal government's full support for communities impacted by the storm," the White House official said.
