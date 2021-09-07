Danette Rivera, who lives in Queens, New York, stands by a window that she tried to climb out of as Ida floodwaters rose in her basement apartment. (NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/AP)

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards told CNN he wants the President “to see the devastation first hand, the pain that many of our residents are facing right here in Queens county.”

“I want him to see how people livelihoods were destroyed” due to the storm, Richards told CNN’s Boris Sanchez.

Biden is set to travel to Queens, New York, later today after he meets with state officials and surveys damage in New Jersey.

“I also want him to deliver,” Richards said, adding, ”we need money, we need federal intervention, to really update our infrastructure.”

“Now’s the time to get it done," he added.

“We’re having a debate now about climate change once again, and this is nothing new,” he said invoking Sandy and Katrina.

He said city and state officials are working to get residents help in their homes so they don’t have to travel to locations to seek it out.

“We also need FEMA to cut the red tape,” predominantly to get “checks into people’s hands right away," he said.

Richards also said the "city is also pumping out basements,” as many residents do not have money to do so.

Richards — who says he grew up in basement apartments in Queens — when asked about building codes, stressed the need for affordable housing.

“We need to ensure people can live in safe dwellings,” he said.

He hopes to legalizing basement homes and subsidies for homeowners.

“Systemic, racism, housing issues…the cost of living in NYC is really expensive, a basement apartment provides affordability," he added.

“So we need to make sure homeowners have the tools to upgrade their basements and to make them safer, to make sure there’s windows, to make sure there’s at least two exits in basements as well," the borough president said.

“Everyone is living on margins and this is what you see largely in immigrant and Black and brown communities across the city," he noted.