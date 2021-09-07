People walk through a damaged neighborhood in Grand Isle, Louisiana, on Monday. (John Locher/AP)

There are now 415,613 customers without power in the state of Louisiana as clean-up and recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Ida, according to PowerOutage.us.

Entergy Louisiana, which provides electric service to more than 1 million customers, said it has now restored power to more than half of all customers who lost power as a result of the storm.

“Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans have restored a combined 457,000 customers out of the peak of 902,000 that lost service. Entergy New Orleans has restored nearly 70% of customers impacted,” the company said in a statement.

Entergy said 30,679 poles, 36,469 spans of wire, and 5,959 transformers were damaged, which it says is more than Hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Delta, and Zeta combined.

“We have made significant progress in getting the lights back on for our customers in spite of all the challenges we are facing,” Entergy’s Vice President of Distribution Operations John Hawkins said. “Our crews are encountering massive damage – particularly in the hardest-hit areas. We have assembled a storm team of nearly 26,000 people who will not stop until the last light is back on.”