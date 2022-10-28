Live Updates

Colorado Senate debate between Sen. Michael Bennet and Joe O’Dea

By Elise Hammond and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN
Updated 8:18 PM EDT, Fri October 28, 2022
JK magic wall senate thumb 1
These 3 races may determine the fate of the Senate
03:40 - Source: CNN

What we're covering here

  • Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican Joe O’Dea are facing off in a Senate debate at 9 p.m. ET in Fort Collins, Colorado.
  • Bennet, a senator since 2009, has been a longshot target for Republicans all cycle, and their efforts got a boost when moderate O’Dea won the GOP nomination. The construction company CEO has distanced himself from Trump while emphasizing cutting inflation and achieving energy independence.
  • Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters ahead of the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. The control of the House and Senate are on the line, with 35 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 House seats on the ballot.
3 Posts

What you need to know about Colorado's Senate race

From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo 
Sen. Michael Bennet and Joe O'Dea.
Sen. Michael Bennet and Joe O'Dea.
Getty/AP

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet has been a long-shot target for Republicans all cycle, and their efforts got a boost when moderate Joe O’Dea won the GOP nomination. Bennet has held the seat since 2009.

The construction company CEO has distanced himself from Trump while emphasizing cutting inflation and achieving energy independence. But he could have trouble from his right. State Rep. Ron Hanks, who got more than 45% of the vote in the GOP primary, has endorsed the Libertarian in the race.

Colorado’s political landscape: While Colorado has been known as a purple state, it’s moved toward Democrats in recent years. In 2020, Biden won the state with 55% of the vote and Democrat John Hickenlooper ousted GOP Sen. Cory Gardner with nearly 54%. While O’Dea is a strong Republican candidate for the seat, the state’s politics favor Bennet. 

Here's what Colorado's Republican Senate candidate said about the Jan. 6 insurrection

From CNN's Daniella Diaz
Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The Republican nominee for a competitive Colorado Senate seat said he would not vote for former President Donald Trump if he ran again in 2024.

Joe O’Dea, who is running as a moderate, has distanced himself from Trump — instead emphasizing cutting inflation and achieving energy independence. Earlier this month, he told CNN he believed Trump should have done more to prevent the attack on the US Capitol.

“I believe that Jan. 6 was a black eye on the country. I have been very vocal that I thought (Trump) should have done more to keep the violence from heading toward the Capitol. Anybody that was violent at the Capitol or tore something apart, they should be held accountable,” he said.

O’Dea also said he believes in a woman’s right to choose to keep or terminate her pregnancy. He said he believes women should have a right to terminate their pregnancy within the first five months of pregnancy.

“I believe for the first five months that decision should be between a woman and her doctor. After that, for rape, incest, life of the mother, medical necessity, I believe that decision should also be between a woman and her doctor,” he said.

He is running to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet.

The Colorado River is drying up. Here's how both candidates say they would handle the problem

From CNN's Ella Nilsen, Rachel Ramirez and Elise Hammond
The Colorado River flows through the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation on August 15.
The Colorado River flows through the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation on August 15.
John Locher/AP

An extraordinary drought in the West is drying up the Colorado River and draining two of the nation’s largest reservoirs. It’s a problem that Colorado’s federal elected officials may have to take action on if the seven member states of the Colorado River Compact — which is up for renegotiation in 2026 — cannot come to an agreement.

In August, the federal government announced the Colorado River will operate in a Tier 2 shortage condition for the first time starting in January. This means some states will have to cut their water usage starting at the beginning of the year.

The Colorado River’s water was divvied up among seven states in the West a century ago. The pact gave half of the river’s water to the Upper Basin states (Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico) and half to the Lower Basin (California, Arizona and Nevada). Mexico – through which the river flows before it reaches the Gulf of California – was also guaranteed an allotment.

When the Colorado River Compact is up to renegotiation these states will again have to decide again how much each state is allowed to use — this time with lesser supply.

At a candidate forum at Colorado Mesa University onTuesday, both candidates were asked about what they would do as a senator if member states were not able to come to an agreement.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet said “failure is not an option.” He said states must reach a consensus, and he would like to help lead those negotiations. He said in response to a question that it is not something for the federal government to determine, calling it a “disaster” and “very counterproductive.”

Bennet said he believes the role of Congress is to “backstop” the state’s agreement with real resources and funding.

Bennet’s Republican challenger Joe O’Dea said he wants other states to do more. He argued Colorado has used the water allocated to it, but other states have overused their allotment. During the debate, O’Dea urged federal leaders to hold those states accountable.

Read more about the western water crisis here.

Read More

The Senate playing field is shrinking
Arizona GOP Senate hopeful Blake Masters gets a boost from Trump's super PAC
Why Republicans shouldn't take the Ohio Senate race for granted

Read More

The Senate playing field is shrinking
Arizona GOP Senate hopeful Blake Masters gets a boost from Trump's super PAC
Why Republicans shouldn't take the Ohio Senate race for granted