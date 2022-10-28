Colorado Senate debate between Sen. Michael Bennet and Joe O’Dea

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The Republican nominee for a competitive Colorado Senate seat said he would not vote for former President Donald Trump if he ran again in 2024.

Joe O’Dea, who is running as a moderate, has distanced himself from Trump — instead emphasizing cutting inflation and achieving energy independence. Earlier this month, he told CNN he believed Trump should have done more to prevent the attack on the US Capitol.

“I believe that Jan. 6 was a black eye on the country. I have been very vocal that I thought (Trump) should have done more to keep the violence from heading toward the Capitol. Anybody that was violent at the Capitol or tore something apart, they should be held accountable,” he said.

O’Dea also said he believes in a woman’s right to choose to keep or terminate her pregnancy. He said he believes women should have a right to terminate their pregnancy within the first five months of pregnancy.

“I believe for the first five months that decision should be between a woman and her doctor. After that, for rape, incest, life of the mother, medical necessity, I believe that decision should also be between a woman and her doctor,” he said.

He is running to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet.