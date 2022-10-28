Colorado Senate debate between Sen. Michael Bennet and Joe O’Dea

The Colorado River flows through the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation on August 15.
An extraordinary drought in the West is drying up the Colorado River and draining two of the nation’s largest reservoirs. It’s a problem that Colorado’s federal elected officials may have to take action on if the seven member states of the Colorado River Compact — which is up for renegotiation in 2026 — cannot come to an agreement.
In August, the federal government announced the Colorado River will operate in a Tier 2 shortage condition for the first time starting in January. This means some states will have to cut their water usage starting at the beginning of the year.
The Colorado River’s water was divvied up among seven states in the West a century ago. The pact gave half of the river’s water to the Upper Basin states (Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico) and half to the Lower Basin (California, Arizona and Nevada). Mexico – through which the river flows before it reaches the Gulf of California – was also guaranteed an allotment.
When the Colorado River Compact is up to renegotiation these states will again have to decide again how much each state is allowed to use — this time with lesser supply.
At a candidate forum at Colorado Mesa University onTuesday, both candidates were asked about what they would do as a senator if member states were not able to come to an agreement.
Democratic incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet said “failure is not an option.” He said states must reach a consensus, and he would like to help lead those negotiations. He said in response to a question that it is not something for the federal government to determine, calling it a “disaster” and “very counterproductive.”
Bennet said he believes the role of Congress is to “backstop” the state’s agreement with real resources and funding.
Bennet’s Republican challenger Joe O’Dea said he wants other states to do more. He argued Colorado has used the water allocated to it, but other states have overused their allotment. During the debate, O’Dea urged federal leaders to hold those states accountable.
