The coastal flood advisory for Anne Arundel county in Maryland — the county bordering Baltimore county to the south and includes Annapolis — has been extended into Thursday morning.

Coastal inundation up to half a foot is possible in low-lying areas of the county, and tides could be up to 1.5 to 2 feet above normal, according to the local Baltimore/Washington National Weather Service (NWS) office.

"Flooding may remain possible with the tide cycle during the day (Thursday), but thereafter waters levels are expected to remain below minor flood stage," the Baltimore/Washington NWS office said.

Baltimore is not under a coastal flood alert as of this write, though a small craft advisory for the Patapsco River goes into effect Thursday morning at 11 a.m. ET due to strong winds, according to the Baltimore/Washington NWS office.

Rain from Wednesday night going into early afternoon Thursday, and while light, the rain could still contribute to reduced visibility on the river.

Gusts are expected to reach up to 30 knots (34 mph) Thursday on the river, and patchy fog could reduce visibility to 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Baltimore's forecast Friday calls for sunny skies and seasonal, with highs reaching the low 60s.