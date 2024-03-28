US
The latest on the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

By Antoinette Radford, CNN

Updated 6:07 a.m. ET, March 28, 2024
1 min ago

Here's the weather outlook for the Baltimore area Thursday

From CNN Staff

The coastal flood advisory for Anne Arundel county in Maryland — the county bordering Baltimore county to the south and includes Annapolis — has been extended into Thursday morning.

Coastal inundation up to half a foot is possible in low-lying areas of the county, and tides could be up to 1.5 to 2 feet above normal, according to the local Baltimore/Washington National Weather Service (NWS) office.

"Flooding may remain possible with the tide cycle during the day (Thursday), but thereafter waters levels are expected to remain below minor flood stage," the Baltimore/Washington NWS office said.

Baltimore is not under a coastal flood alert as of this write, though a small craft advisory for the Patapsco River goes into effect Thursday morning at 11 a.m. ET due to strong winds, according to the Baltimore/Washington NWS office.

Rain from Wednesday night going into early afternoon Thursday, and while light, the rain could still contribute to reduced visibility on the river.

Gusts are expected to reach up to 30 knots (34 mph) Thursday on the river, and patchy fog could reduce visibility to 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Baltimore's forecast Friday calls for sunny skies and seasonal, with highs reaching the low 60s.

54 min ago

Here's what you should know about the Key Bridge collapse

From CNN staff

A Marine Emergency Team boat passes the wreckage of the Dali cargo vessel in Baltimore on Tuesday.
A Marine Emergency Team boat passes the wreckage of the Dali cargo vessel in Baltimore on Tuesday. Mike Segar/Reuters

The bodies of two of the six construction workers who were on Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed have been recovered.

The bridge collapsed after a 984-foot-long cargo ship collided with one of its pillars.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore called the incident "a global crisis."

"The national economy and the world's economy depends on the Port of Baltimore. The port handles more cars and more farm equipment than any other port in the country," Moore said.

Here's what you should know:

  • The victims: The six people presumed dead were from Mexico Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes from Mexico and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera from Guatemala have been recovered. The two workers, who were filling potholes on the bridge when it collapsed, were later found trapped in a red pickup truck in about 25 feet of water.
  • Recovery efforts: Authorities are pausing search efforts for the four other workers presumed dead, because vehicles are encased in concrete and other debris have made it unsafe for divers. Once salvage operations clear the debris, divers will search for more remains.
  • The investigation: The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the probe into the fatal incident. There were 21 crew members and two pilots on board the Dali cargo ship when it crashed into the bridge. A senior NTSB hazmat investigator identified 56 containers of hazardous material. The investigation could take 12 to 24 months to complete.
  • Rebuilding the bridge: Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said rebuilding the bridge will not be "quick or easy" but that it will get done. He said there are four main focuses: reopening the port, dealing with supply chain issues, rebuilding the bridge and dealing with traffic issues. Biden pledged the federal government's full support in recovery efforts. His administration has already conveyed a sense of urgency to open up federal funding to remove debris and rebuild the bridge. Maryland has submitted a request to the Biden administration for emergency relief funds.
55 min ago

Investigation could take 12 to 24 months, NTSB chair says

From CNN's Tori B. Powell

The investigation into the cargo ship crash into Baltimore's Key Bridge could take up to two years, according to National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy.

"We have an amazing team of individuals who are focused on very specific areas of expertise and so I have no doubt that we will be able to pull this together in hopefully 12 to 24 months," she said Wednesday at a news conference.

She called the investigation "a massive undertaking" and said there are "many different components to the investigation."

"It's multimodal," Homendy said, noting that "this is not new for the NTSB."

"We've conducted other investigations of bridge strikes, bridge collapses," she said.

56 min ago

Hazmat investigator identified 56 containers of hazardous materials, NTSB chief says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

A senior hazmat investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board looked at the cargo and ship's manifest, identifying 56 containers of hazardous material, agency Chair Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday.

"He was able to identify 56 containers of hazardous materials. That's 764 tons of hazardous materials — mostly corrosives, flammables, and some miscellaneous hazardous materials, class nine hazardous materials, which would include lithium ion batteries," she said at a news briefing.

Some of the hazmat containers "were breached," she said, adding that sheen was seen on the waterway.

56 min ago

There were 23 people on the cargo ship at the time of the Baltimore bridge collapse, NTSB chair says

From CNN's Tori B. Powell

In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, in Baltimore, Maryland.
In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, in Baltimore, Maryland. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

There were 21 crew members and two pilots onboard the Dali cargo ship when it crashed into Baltimore's Key Bridge, according to the National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy.

The NTSB, which is leading the investigation, board will try to determine what occurred onboard Dali and also look at the structure of the bridge itself.

Read more about what investigators are working on.

57 min ago

Officials pause recovery efforts for 4 workers presumed dead after bridge collapse

From CNN's Aditi Sangal and Elise Hammond

Authorities are pausing recovery efforts for the four additional people who are presumed dead after the bridge collapse, Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., the superintendent of Maryland State Police said Wednesday evening.

“At this point, based upon the conditions, we are now moving from a recovery mode to a salvage operation," he said.

"Because of the superstructure surrounding what we believe were the vehicles and the amount of concrete and debris, divers are no longer able to safely navigate and operate around that," he said.
"We have exhausted all search efforts."

The superintendent added that based on sonar scans, officials believe that the vehicles are "encased in the superstructure and concrete" of the bridge.

Butler Jr. added that there is "no definitive timeline" for how long the salvage phase will take, once it is complete, the divers will go back to the site.

“The sonar simply said they cannot get to that area because it was fully encased in the superstructure," he said. “Once that salvage effort takes place and that superstructure is removed, those same divers are going to go back out there and bring those people closure," he added.
57 min ago

Officials recover bodies of 2 missing bridge workers

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., the head of the Maryland State Police, speaks during a press conference on Wednesday, March 27.
Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., the head of the Maryland State Police, speaks during a press conference on Wednesday, March 27. Governor Wes Moore/Youtube

Officials have recovered the bodies of two of the missing workers who were on the Francis Scott Key bridge when it collapsed, the head of the Maryland State Police said Wednesday.

Col. Roland L. Butler Jr. said that shortly before 10 a.m. ET divers found a red pickup truck in about 25 feet of water.

“Divers recovered two victims of this tragedy trapped within the vehicle,” Butler said.

He said Maryland State Police notified the families of those found about an hour ago. Their names were given as:

  • Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes from Mexico
  • Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera from Guatemala

The workers, who were filling potholes on the bridge at the time of the incident, were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, officials said.

Butler Jr. confirmed that both men whose bodies were found today were working for the construction company. One was identified by a driver’s license in his pocket, the other was identified by fingerprint, he said.

57 min ago

Deceased people were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras

From CNN's Tori B. Powell

Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras are the countries of origin for the six people who are presumed dead following the bridge collapse, Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., the superintendent of Maryland State Police, said Wednesday at a news conference.

"The notifications to these individuals' family members and loved ones outside of the United States is being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and accordance with their established protocols," he said.

"Again, I encourage you all to think about these people and those that they love and they lost. They're going to need your love and support."

57 min ago

Maryland submits request to Biden administration for emergency relief funds, governor says

From CNN's Tori B. Powell

Maryland has submitted a request to President Joe Biden's administration for emergency relief funds "to assist in our work going forward," Gov. Wes Moore said Wednesday.

Moore said he spoke to Biden Wednesday by phone.

Remember: Biden pledged the full support of the federal government in the response and recovery efforts after Tuesday’s collapse. His administration has already conveyed a sense of urgency to open up federal funding to remove debris and ultimately rebuild the bridge.