Live Updates

The latest on the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:54 a.m. ET, March 27, 2024
1 min ago

More than 1,000 personnel from US Army Corps of Engineers to help in aftermath of bridge collapse

From CNN's Haley Britzky

A man tries to photograph the cargo ship that hit and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

More than 1,000 US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) personnel will assist in the aftermath of the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The team includes “engineering, construction, contracting and operations specialists” and will work with local, state, and federal agencies to remove the bridge and clear the federal shipping channel, a USACE news release said Tuesday.

 “Our thoughts are with those impacted by the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee Pinchasin said.
“Our emergency managers are closely monitoring the incident and coordinating with partner agencies for any potential support requests.”

The USACE will provide structural engineering support, waterway debris management, certified underwater assessment capabilities including sonar, as well as hydrographic and topographic surveying capabilities.

4 min ago

Ships managed by Synergy Marine Group involved in at least 3 deadly incidents since 2018

 From CNN’s Hande Atay Alam and Lucas Lilieholm

Ships managed by the Synergy Marine Group — the company that managed the vessel that hit Baltimore's Key Bridge — have been involved in at least three deadly incidents since 2018, according to investigations and statements from officials in Australia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

In 2018, a person onboard a vessel managed by Synergy in Australia was killed in an accident involving the ship’s personnel elevator, according to a report from the Australian Transportation Safety Bureau.

“Many of these accidents involve the failure to apply existing safety management procedures and/or identified safety barriers that have proven effective in reducing the risks associated with elevator maintenance," the safety board's director, Stuart Macleod, was quoted saying in the report.

In 2019, an officer on a Synergy-registered vessel in Singapore was reported missing after “likely fallen overboard while performing inspection or cleaning jobs at the outboard side,” according to a report by Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau.

The report noted that if a risk assessment had been completed before the officer started their work it might have identified the risks involved and “the appropriate level of safety measures would have been included.”

In 2023, at least one sailor was killed when a Synergy Marine-managed tanker collided with a dredging ship in the Philippines, causing it to capsize, according to an incident report from the Philippines Coast Guard.

25 min ago

Victims of Baltimore bridge collapse include Mexican and Guatemalan nationals

From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee and Melissa Alonso

Some of the individuals missing after the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge are Mexican nationals, according to Rafael Laveaga, Chief of the Consular Section of Mexico's Embassy in Washington. 

Laveaga did not say how many of those missing were Mexican when he spoke to reporters near the scene Tuesday.

A reporter asked Laveaga: “It’s our understanding that some of these victims might have families or backgrounds from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador. What can you tell us?” 

“Yes, nationalities involve all the countries that you mentioned and that’s why we’re here as well, because we know our people are involved,” Laveaga told reporters.
“It was a crew who was repairing parts of the, I think potholes on the bridge, and they’re the ones who are going to build the bridge again – the Latinos.” 

Laveaga said it was too early to determine the nationalities of all the victims.

“Accidents happen and it was a very unfortunate tragedy,” he said.

Two of the construction workers missing since the bridge collapse were from Guatemala, the country's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The US Coast Guard has suspended its active rescue efforts for the six missing people.

38 min ago

Coast Guard searching for potentially hazardous materials in ship containers damaged after bridge crash

From CNN's Sean Lyngaas

The US Coast Guard is examining more than a dozen damaged containers — some holding potentially hazardous materials — that were aboard the ship that crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to a US government document obtained by CNN and a US official familiar with the matter. 

Thirteen damaged containers, “some with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and/or hazardous materials (HAZMAT) contents” are being examined by an elite Coast Guard team, according to an unclassified memo from the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The memo was distributed to NGOs and critical infrastructure operators on Tuesday evening. 

A Coast Guard team trained in dealing with hazardous materials is investigating the ship’s manifest to determine what was on board and any health risks there might be, a US official said. 

About 1.8 million gallons of “marine diesel spill potential” from the ship is also being monitored by federal officials, according to the memo.

Estimates like that are a “worst case scenario,” the official told CNN, adding that “a lot would have to go wrong now for all that fuel to spill.” 

Still, the source said, first responders are taking precautions to minimize any potential fuel spill from the ship. 

1.8 million gallons is “not an unusual amount of fuel for a ship of that size to carry,” the official told CNN.

21 min ago

Search operation ends in "heartbreaking conclusion" Tuesday, Maryland governor says. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

The Dali container vessel after striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday, March 26.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Six people, who were believed to be part of a road construction crew, are presumed dead after Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning. The collapse came after a 984-foot cargo ship hit the bridge's pillar.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters on Tuesday evening that the end of the rescue operation was a "really heartbreaking conclusion to a challenging day."

Late Tuesday, it was discovered that two of the construction workers who were missing after the bridge collapsed were from Guatemala, the country's foreign ministry said.

Here's what you should know to get up to speed:

  • The victims: Eight people were on the bridge when it fell, according to officials. At least two people were rescued — one was taken to the hospital and was later discharged, officials said.
  • The incident: Video shows the moment the bridge fell into the water as the ship hit one of its pillars. CNN analysis shows that the ship's lights flickered and it veered off course before hitting the bridge. Maryland's governor said the crew on the ship was able to issue a "mayday" before colliding with the bridge, which allowed authorities to stop incoming traffic.
  • Response efforts: Dive teams from various state and local agencies were brought in to assist in rescue operations. The mission started with 50 personnel and continued to grow before the Coast Guard announced Tuesday evening that it was suspending its active rescue operation and transitioning to a "different phase."
  • The investigation: Authorities are still working to establish why the crash occurred. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the bridge. It will "take time to dig through" whether the bridge had ever been flagged for any safety deficiencies, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said.
  • Rebuilding the bridge: US Sen. Chris Van Hollen said the path to rebuilding the bridge would be "long and expensive." Senior White House adviser Tom Perez told reporters Tuesday “it’s too early” to tell how long it will take to rebuild the bridge. 
  • Shouldering costs: President Joe Biden said he wants the federal government to bear the full cost of rebuilding the bridge, noting that it will not wait for the company that owns the ship, DALI, to shoulder the costs. Funding could come from the Federal Highway Administration and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, but it may require additional funding from Congress.

1 hr 10 min ago

2 of the missing construction workers from bridge collapse were from Guatemala

From CNN’s Allison Gordon, Flora Charner and Amy Simonson

Two of the construction workers missing from the bridge collapse in Baltimore were from Guatemala, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late Tuesday.

Those missing included a 26-year-old originally from San Luis, Petén. The other is a 35-year-old from Camotán, Chiquimula, the statement said.

The ministry said both were part of a work team “repairing the asphalt on the bridge at the time of the accident.”

The statement did not name the two people missing, but it said the country’s consul general in Maryland “went to the area where the families of those affected are located,” where he hopes to be able to meet with the brothers of both missing people.

The consulate also issued a statement Tuesday saying its consul general in Maryland "remains in contact with local authorities," and also confirmed that two of those missing "were of Guatemalan origin.”

Six people, who were believed to be part of a road construction crew, are presumed dead after Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning when a cargo ship hit the bridge's pillar.

State and federal officials have not released information about the identities of any of the six missing workers.

1 hr 11 min ago

Crew member on DALI said everyone on board was safe hours after bridge collapse

From CNN’s Amy Simonson

A crew member on the DALI cargo ship sent a message hours after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed Tuesday saying everybody on board was safe, according to Apostleship of the Sea director Andy Middleton.

Middleton, who spent time with the captain of the DALI on Monday, told CNN’s Laura Coates he reached out to a crew member after hearing about the incident. 

He said 22 members aboard the ship from India were setting sail on Tuesday morning and heading toward Sri Lanka.

“I was able to reach out to a crew member very early this morning around 5:30 (a.m. ET) or 6 (a.m. ET) and get a message to them asking if they were OK,” he said. “That crew member responded within just a few minutes advising that the crew was safe, and everybody that [was] on board was safe.”

Middleton was told by the ship's captain Monday that the vessel was going to take a longer route to avoid risks along the Yemen coast.

“When I was out with the captain yesterday, we were talking while we were driving, and he advised that they were sailing down and around the tip of South Africa in order to avoid the incidents that are going on off the Yemen coast, and it was a safer way to go,” he said.

Middleton said the Apostleship of the Sea is a ministry to seafarers with members that spend time in the port and on the vessels as a friendly face to the seafarers that visit the Port of Baltimore, “taking care of their needs to make sure that they're reminded of their God-given human dignity when they're here in Baltimore.”

1 hr 13 min ago

Here's what you need to know about the historic Francis Scott Key Bridge

From CNN staff

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday after a container ship lost power and crashed into it, sending people and vehicles falling into the frigid Patapsco River.

Six people, believed to be part of a road construction crew, are presumed dead and the Coast Guard has ended its active rescue mission.

Here's what you should know about the historic bridge:

  • How old? The Francis Scott Key Bridge, also referred to as the Key Bridge, opened to traffic in March 1977 and is the final link in the Baltimore Beltway, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA.) It crosses over the 50-foot-deep Patapsco River, where former US attorney Francis Scott Key found inspiration to write the lyrics to the Star Spangled Banner, according to MDTA.
  • How long? The bridge was 1.6 miles long, according to MDTA.
  • Traffic volume: More than 30,000 people commuted daily on the bridge, according to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.
  • How much did it cost? The bridge cost $60.3 million to build, MDTA said. President Joe Biden said he’s committed to helping rebuild the bridge as soon as possible.
  • About the port: Baltimore ranks as the ninth biggest US port for international cargo. It handled a record 52.3 million tons, valued at $80.8 billion, in 2023. According to the Maryland state government, the port supports 15,330 direct jobs and 139,180 jobs in related services.
  • About the ship: The bridge collapsed after a container vessel called Dali collided with one of its supports. Dali is operated by Singapore-based Synergy Group but had been chartered to carry cargo by Danish shipping giant Maersk. The ship is about 984 feet long, according to MarineTraffic data. That’s the length of almost three football fields.
1 hr 15 min ago

"Heartbreaking conclusion to a challenging day," Maryland governor says as Coast Guard ends search

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

People look out toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge following its collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on March 26.
Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images

More than 18 hours after the collapse of the Baltimore bridge, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said it was a heartbreaking conclusion after the Coast Guard ended the search-and-rescue operation for the six people who were on the bridge when it collapsed.

It's a "really heartbreaking conclusion to a challenging day," he said.

"We put every single asset possible — air, land and sea" to find the missing people, he told reporters on Tuesday evening.
"While even though we're moving on now to a recovery mission, we're still fully committed to making sure that we're going to use every single asset to now bring a sense of closure to the families," the governor added.