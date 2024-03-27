More than 1,000 US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) personnel will assist in the aftermath of the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.
The team includes “engineering, construction, contracting and operations specialists” and will work with local, state, and federal agencies to remove the bridge and clear the federal shipping channel, a USACE news release said Tuesday.
“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee Pinchasin said.
“Our emergency managers are closely monitoring the incident and coordinating with partner agencies for any potential support requests.”
The USACE will provide structural engineering support, waterway debris management, certified underwater assessment capabilities including sonar, as well as hydrographic and topographic surveying capabilities.