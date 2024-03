Maryland officials are moving at "full speed" to accomplish four main priorities in the days following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday.

Here are the directives mandated by Moore:

Continue to keep a focus on recovery efforts. Moore said it is "our obligation to bring a sense of closure to these families." Officials said they recovered the bodies of two people on Wednesday, but recovery efforts for the four other workers were paused because of unsafe diving conditions. Open the channel and restart traffic to the port. The governor stressed minimizing economic impacts where possible, saying "the health of the Maryland economy and the national economy depends on it." Take care of all the people who have been affected by the crisis. This means families of the people presumed dead, the workers, first responders — “that means everybody,” Moore said. Rebuilding the Key Bridge.

The governor promised to give regular updates on all of these directives but said they will take a long time to accomplish.

"This work will not take hours. This work will not take days. This work will not just take weeks. We have a very long road ahead of us," Moore said.