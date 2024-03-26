Freezing conditions and limited visibility at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore could "pose a concern" as rescue crews search for at least 20 people believed to have fallen into the water.

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications of the Baltimore City Fire Department, told CNN they are working with the US Coast Guard and a team of divers are in the river for search and rescue operations, with temperatures around the port at around 30 °F (-1°C).

"This happened at 01:30 a.m. with limited visibility so we are working aggressively, considering the environmental temperatures as well as the water temperatures to try and rescue and perhaps recover individuals," Cartwright said.

"It feels like at least about 30 degrees (-1°C) where I am. It could be slightly lower than that. And I'm sure that the water temperature is even colder... And that can pose a concern and risk for our divers."

Cartwright said the teams were working "methodically and safely" to ensure "everyone operating here on the scene is safe and that we're able to make progress without causing adverse harm to anyone else."