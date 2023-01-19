The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the "Rust" movie set, said they support the charges that are expected to be filed against actor Alec Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed.
“It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law,” according to the statement.
Attorney Brian J. Panish, on behalf of the Hutchins family, issued the following statement:
"We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life. Our independent investigation also supports that charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."