1 min ago

"No one is above the law": Family of cinematographer killed on "Rust" set thanks prosecutors

From CNN’s Paul Vercammen 

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the "Rust" movie set, said they support the charges that are expected to be filed against actor Alec Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

“It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law,” according to the statement.

Attorney Brian J. Panish, on behalf of the Hutchins family, issued the following statement:

"We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life. Our independent investigation also supports that charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."
10 min ago

In pictures: Aftermath of the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust"

The deadly shooting on the set of "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico, took place in October 2021.

The film set shooting resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after she was struck by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin.

Here's a look at the scene following the shooting:

A prop cart rests by the scene of the shooting at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe on October 21.
A prop cart rests by the scene of the shooting at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe on October 21. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office)

A gun and ammunition are seen in a prop cart near the shooting scene.
A gun and ammunition are seen in a prop cart near the shooting scene. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office)

Evidence markers are seen around the scene of the shooting.
Evidence markers are seen around the scene of the shooting. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office)

Police officers respond at the scene of the shooting.
Police officers respond at the scene of the shooting. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office)

18 min ago

Here's what will happen after charges are filed against Alec Baldwin and the "Rust" film armorer

Alec Baldwin is seen on the set of "Rust" following the shooting on October 21, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Alec Baldwin is seen on the set of "Rust" following the shooting on October 21, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office)

The New Mexico district attorney who plans to charge actor Alec Baldwin and the "Rust" set armorer with involuntary manslaughter charges says the pair will not be arrested ahead of their first court appearances.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she will formally file the charges against Baldwin and the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, "before the end of this month."

"We will not be asking for an arrest," the district attorney told CNN's Josh Campbell.

"We'll send out what's called a summons. From that, the court will set what's called a first appearance, or, it's basically an arraignment. And at that point they will either have to come here (to New Mexico) or they might do a video arraignment, we have been doing those since Covid, and they will get their conditions of release and enter not guilty pleas."

The prosecutor told Campbell her office does not plan to charge anyone else in connection with the case.

27 min ago

Baldwin should have checked gun he was holding, district attorney says

From CNN's Stella Chan

Alec Baldwin had a responsibility on the set of “Rust” to check the gun he was holding, according to New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

“Every person that handles a gun has a duty to make sure, if they are going to handle that gun - point it at someone and pull the trigger – that it is not going to fire a projectile and kill someone, and this is really about justice for Halyna Hutchins,” she said to CNN’s Josh Campbell minutes after announcing charges in the case. 

“An actor doesn’t get a free pass just because they’re an actor,” she said. 

Baldwin was both an actor and producer for the movie.

“He’s being charged as both. He was the actor that pulled the trigger, so certainly he’s charged as an actor, but also as a producer he also had a duty to make sure that the set was safe,” said Carmack-Altwies, noting that people on set had complained about the lax safety and there had been accidental misfires prior to this fatal incident.

“He should have been aware that safety was an issue on set and then as an actor that day, he should have checked that gun, checked those projectiles,” she said.

44 min ago

Why prosecutor says she's pursuing criminal charges, regardless of if "Rust" shooting was accidental

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks during an interview on Jan. 19.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks during an interview on Jan. 19. (CNN)

Shortly after announcing involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin and "Rust" film armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies outlined why the deadly on-set shooting could result in criminal charges regardless of whether it was an accident.

"Just because it is an accident doesn't mean that it's not criminal," Carmack-Altwies said in an interview with CNN.

"Our involuntary manslaughter statute covers unintentional killings, unintentional homicides," the district attorney continued. "Unintentional means they didn't mean to do it, they didn't have the intent to kill, but it happened anyway — and it happened because of more than mere negligence, because they didn't exercise due caution or circumspection, and that's what happened here."

47 min ago

Baldwin attorney says involuntary manslaughter charge "distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death"

From CNN’s Chloe Melas

Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception in 2019 in Park City, Utah. 
Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception in 2019 in Park City, Utah.  (Fred Hayes/Getty Images/File)

Alec Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas said New Mexico prosecutors' intention to charge the actor with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal "Rust" set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is a "terrible miscarriage of justice."

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win,” Nikas said.
57 min ago

"Rust" had a "really fast and loose set," district attorney says

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told CNN why prosecutors believed there was probable cause to charge actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed with involuntary manslaughter in the deadly "Rust" movie set shooting.

There were a number of contributing factors to the decision, she told CNN's Josh Campbell, including "a lack of safety and safety standards on that set, that there were live rounds on set; they were mixed in with regular dummy rounds."

"Nobody was checking those, or least they weren't checking them consistently. And then they somehow got loaded into a gun, handed off to Alec Baldwin; he didn't check it, he didn't do any of the things that he was supposed to do to make sure that he was safe or that anyone around him was safe. And then he pointed the gun at Halyna Hutchins and he pulled the trigger," she said. 

"This was a really fast and loose set," she said, "and ... nobody was doing their job. There were three people, that if they had done their job that day, this tragedy wouldn't have happened — and that's David Halls and Hannah Gutierrez Reed and Alec Baldwin. If they had just done their basic duties, we wouldn't be standing here."

Assistant director Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of "negligent use of a deadly weapon."

49 min ago

Attorney for "Rust" armorer calls charges "absolutely wrong"

From CNN’s Julia Jones

The Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the film "Rust" was being filmed, appears in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on October 23, 2021.
The Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the film "Rust" was being filmed, appears in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on October 23, 2021. (Jae C. Hong/AP/File)

The attorney for "Rust" set armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed issued a statement condemning the decision to charge her with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“We were expecting the charges but they’re absolutely wrong as to Hannah - we expect that she will be found not guilty by a jury and she did not commit manslaughter," attorney Jason Bowles told CNN in a statement. "She has been emotional about the tragedy but has committed no crime.”
1 hr 9 min ago

"What this involuntary manslaughter charge comes down to is negligence," CNN analyst says

CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams said prosectors decided to charge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins due to negligence.

"I'm not surprised at all about these charges, and particularly if you separate Alec Baldwin the actor from Alec Baldwin the producer. It would have been hard to see him charged with a crime in his capacity as an actor here. But he's being charged in effect as somebody who was responsible for what happened on the set. And what this involuntary manslaughter charge comes down to is negligence," Williams told CNN's Kate Bolduan. 

The law defines that "as duty of care that a reasonable person in a similar situation would have provided," he said.

It requires prosecutors to review incidents that have happened on other movie sets, he said.

But Williams said "this wasn't just a simple accident that happened on a movie set, at least according to the prosecutor, allegedly. What this is was such a failure from the leadership on the movie set that led to an incredibly tragic death."