Here's what will happen after charges are filed against Alec Baldwin and the "Rust" film armorer

Alec Baldwin is seen on the set of "Rust" following the shooting on October 21, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office)

The New Mexico district attorney who plans to charge actor Alec Baldwin and the "Rust" set armorer with involuntary manslaughter charges says the pair will not be arrested ahead of their first court appearances.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she will formally file the charges against Baldwin and the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, "before the end of this month."

"We will not be asking for an arrest," the district attorney told CNN's Josh Campbell.

"We'll send out what's called a summons. From that, the court will set what's called a first appearance, or, it's basically an arraignment. And at that point they will either have to come here (to New Mexico) or they might do a video arraignment, we have been doing those since Covid, and they will get their conditions of release and enter not guilty pleas."

The prosecutor told Campbell her office does not plan to charge anyone else in connection with the case.