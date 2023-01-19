US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

"Rust" shooting charges

Live Updates

Alec Baldwin to be charged in fatal 'Rust' shooting

By Adrienne Vogt, Matt Meyer and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 1:37 p.m. ET, January 19, 2023
12 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 3 min ago

Here's what will happen after charges are filed against Alec Baldwin and the "Rust" film armorer

Alec Baldwin is seen on the set of "Rust" following the shooting on October 21, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Alec Baldwin is seen on the set of "Rust" following the shooting on October 21, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office)

The New Mexico district attorney who plans to charge actor Alec Baldwin and the "Rust" set armorer with involuntary manslaughter charges says the pair will not be arrested ahead of their first court appearances.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she will formally file the charges against Baldwin and the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, "before the end of this month."

"We will not be asking for an arrest," the district attorney told CNN's Josh Campbell.

"We'll send out what's called a summons. From that, the court will set what's called a first appearance, or, it's basically an arraignment. And at that point they will either have to come here (to New Mexico) or they might do a video arraignment, we have been doing those since Covid, and they will get their conditions of release and enter not guilty pleas."

The prosecutor told Campbell her office does not plan to charge anyone else in connection with the case.

1 hr 12 min ago

Baldwin should have checked gun he was holding, district attorney says

From CNN's Stella Chan

Alec Baldwin had a responsibility on the set of “Rust” to check the gun he was holding, according to New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

“Every person that handles a gun has a duty to make sure, if they are going to handle that gun - point it at someone and pull the trigger – that it is not going to fire a projectile and kill someone, and this is really about justice for Halyna Hutchins,” she said to CNN’s Josh Campbell minutes after announcing charges in the case. 

“An actor doesn’t get a free pass just because they’re an actor,” she said. 

Baldwin was both an actor and producer for the movie.

“He’s being charged as both. He was the actor that pulled the trigger, so certainly he’s charged as an actor, but also as a producer he also had a duty to make sure that the set was safe,” said Carmack-Altwies, noting that people on set had complained about the lax safety and there had been accidental misfires prior to this fatal incident.

“He should have been aware that safety was an issue on set and then as an actor that day, he should have checked that gun, checked those projectiles,” she said.

1 hr 29 min ago

Why prosecutor says she's pursuing criminal charges, regardless of if "Rust" shooting was accidental

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks during an interview on Jan. 19.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks during an interview on Jan. 19. (CNN)

Shortly after announcing involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin and "Rust" film armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies outlined why the deadly on-set shooting could result in criminal charges regardless of whether it was an accident.

"Just because it is an accident doesn't mean that it's not criminal," Carmack-Altwies said in an interview with CNN.

"Our involuntary manslaughter statute covers unintentional killings, unintentional homicides," the district attorney continued. "Unintentional means they didn't mean to do it, they didn't have the intent to kill, but it happened anyway — and it happened because of more than mere negligence, because they didn't exercise due caution or circumspection, and that's what happened here."

1 hr 31 min ago

Baldwin attorney says involuntary manslaughter charge "distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death"

From CNN’s Chloe Melas

Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception in 2019 in Park City, Utah. 
Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception in 2019 in Park City, Utah.  (Fred Hayes/Getty Images/File)

Alec Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas said New Mexico prosecutors' intention to charge the actor with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal "Rust" set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is a "terrible miscarriage of justice."

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win,” Nikas said.
1 hr 41 min ago

"Rust" had a "really fast and loose set," district attorney says

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told CNN why prosecutors believed there was probable cause to charge actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed with involuntary manslaughter in the deadly "Rust" movie set shooting.

There were a number of contributing factors to the decision, she told CNN's Josh Campbell, including "a lack of safety and safety standards on that set, that there were live rounds on set; they were mixed in with regular dummy rounds."

"Nobody was checking those, or least they weren't checking them consistently. And then they somehow got loaded into a gun, handed off to Alec Baldwin; he didn't check it, he didn't do any of the things that he was supposed to do to make sure that he was safe or that anyone around him was safe. And then he pointed the gun at Halyna Hutchins and he pulled the trigger," she said. 

"This was a really fast and loose set," she said, "and ... nobody was doing their job. There were three people, that if they had done their job that day, this tragedy wouldn't have happened — and that's David Halls and Hannah Gutierrez Reed and Alec Baldwin. If they had just done their basic duties, we wouldn't be standing here."

Assistant director Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of "negligent use of a deadly weapon."

1 hr 34 min ago

Attorney for "Rust" armorer calls charges "absolutely wrong"

From CNN’s Julia Jones

The Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the film "Rust" was being filmed, appears in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on October 23, 2021.
The Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the film "Rust" was being filmed, appears in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on October 23, 2021. (Jae C. Hong/AP/File)

The attorney for "Rust" set armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed issued a statement condemning the decision to charge her with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“We were expecting the charges but they’re absolutely wrong as to Hannah - we expect that she will be found not guilty by a jury and she did not commit manslaughter," attorney Jason Bowles told CNN in a statement. "She has been emotional about the tragedy but has committed no crime.”
1 hr 53 min ago

"What this involuntary manslaughter charge comes down to is negligence," CNN analyst says

CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams said prosectors decided to charge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins due to negligence.

"I'm not surprised at all about these charges, and particularly if you separate Alec Baldwin the actor from Alec Baldwin the producer. It would have been hard to see him charged with a crime in his capacity as an actor here. But he's being charged in effect as somebody who was responsible for what happened on the set. And what this involuntary manslaughter charge comes down to is negligence," Williams told CNN's Kate Bolduan. 

The law defines that "as duty of care that a reasonable person in a similar situation would have provided," he said.

It requires prosecutors to review incidents that have happened on other movie sets, he said.

But Williams said "this wasn't just a simple accident that happened on a movie set, at least according to the prosecutor, allegedly. What this is was such a failure from the leadership on the movie set that led to an incredibly tragic death."

1 hr 49 min ago

The assistant director of "Rust" signed a plea agreement related to the deadly set shooting

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

"Rust" Assistant Director David Halls
"Rust" Assistant Director David Halls (From IMDB)

Assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of "negligent use of a deadly weapon," according to the New Mexico prosecutor who announced charges in the fatal "Rust" film set shooting Thursday.

The terms of that deal include six months of probation and a suspended sentence, according to a statement from New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies' office.

The statement added that charges will not be filed against film director Joel Souza.

CNN has reached out for comment from actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who face involuntary manslaughter charges, and will reach out to Halls and Souza.

2 hr 7 min ago

Armorer in "Rust" film shooting will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors say

From CNN's Paul Vercammen

In addition to actor Alec Baldwin, "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film’s set in 2021, according to prosecutors.

In March 2022, Gutierrez Reed said she was not called to inspect the gun that ultimately fired a live round and fatally wounded Hutchins. She issued the statement in response to a legal filing in which Baldwin said Hutchins told him to cock the gun.

“Mr. Baldwin knew that he could never point a firearm at crew members under any circumstances and had a duty of safety to his fellow crew members,” Gutierrez Reed said.

“Yet he did point the gun at Halyna before the fatal incident against all rules and common sense,” she added.