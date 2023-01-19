Alec Baldwin feels "blindsided" by today's charges, his attorney says

Actor Alec Baldwin and his legal team feel "blindsided" by today's charges, his attorney Luke Nikas told CNN in a statement Thursday.
They were not given any indication Baldwin would face criminal charges and say they "learned of the charges in the media," according to Nikas.
In her first televised interview after announcing the charging decisions, New Mexico’s First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told CNN’s Josh Campbell her office was in “almost constant contact” with the opposing parties' attorneys “for about the last six weeks.”
“They didn’t know exactly what was coming, but they were aware that we were contemplating charges and they were aware of what the contemplated charges were,” she said.
Earlier Thursday, Nikas said the decision to charge "distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice."
“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win,” Nikas said.