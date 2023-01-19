Why prosecutor says she's pursuing criminal charges, regardless of if "Rust" shooting was accidental

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told CNN why prosecutors believed there was probable cause to charge actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed with involuntary manslaughter in the deadly "Rust" movie set shooting.

There were a number of contributing factors to the decision, she told CNN's Josh Campbell, including "a lack of safety and safety standards on that set, that there were live rounds on set; they were mixed in with regular dummy rounds."

"Nobody was checking those, or least they weren't checking them consistently. And then they somehow got loaded into a gun, handed off to Alec Baldwin; he didn't check it, he didn't do any of the things that he was supposed to do to make sure that he was safe or that anyone around him was safe. And then he pointed the gun at Halyna Hutchins and he pulled the trigger," she said.

"This was a really fast and loose set," she said, "and ... nobody was doing their job. There were three people, that if they had done their job that day, this tragedy wouldn't have happened — and that's David Halls and Hannah Gutierrez Reed and Alec Baldwin. If they had just done their basic duties, we wouldn't be standing here."

Assistant director Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of "negligent use of a deadly weapon."