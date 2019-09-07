Hurricane Dorian's aftermath in the Bahamas
Bahamas air offers free relief flights from hard-hit areas to Nassau
Bahamas Air resumed its service to Marsh Harbour in Abaco and Freeport in Grand Bahama, offering several free relief flights between those hard-hit areas and Nassau, according to public broadcaster ZNS.
Free relief flights have been scheduled, which includes:
- Nassau to Marsh Harbour at 7 a.m., which then departs Marsh Harbor at 9 a.m. to return to Nassau
- Nassau to Freeport at 10:30 a.m., which then departs Freeport at 12:30 p.m. to return to Nassau
- Nassau to Freeport at 2 p.m., which then departs Freeport to Nassau at 3:30 p.m.
There are also flights into Treasure Key, ZNS reports. A flight is scheduled to leave Nassau to Treasure Key at 3 p.m., which returns at 4:45 p.m.
ZNS also advised waiting passengers where they should go to access and request flights, saying they could not be booked through online reservations.
Death toll expected to rise
The Bahamas Health Minister, Duane Sands, acknowledged Friday that there are uncollected bodies evident in areas where Hurricane Dorian caused devastation, adding that he expected the death toll would rise significantly.
"I am sure that your reporters have seen uncollected bodies on the ground. I am sure there are many person who know individuals who have personally lost loved ones. So where we end up with the death toll is likely to be significantly higher than where we are right now."
Sands said in a press briefing that there would be a new process for updating the death toll, which involves comparing numbers from health teams and the Royal Bahamas Police, in an attempt to avoid getting any "mixed information" and to ensure accuracy.
He insisted that this was in no way an attempt to suppress information.
"I want to be very clear," he told reporters. "Certainly, The Ministry of Health and the Government of the Bahamas has no interest in suppressing information. What we want to do is ensure the information that is given is accurate."
On Friday night Sands confirmed in a text message to CNN that the death toll from Hurricane Dorian is now up to 43.
US Secretary of State Pompeo announces latest efforts to assist the Bahamas
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has sent a Disaster Assistance Response Team "to coordinate the US response and provide technical support to the National Emergency Management Authority," at the request of the Bahamian government.
Pompeo added that the country “extends its condolences to all those in the Bahamas who have lost loved ones” in his latest statement on Hurricane Dorian.