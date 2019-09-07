An aerial view of damage from Hurricane Dorian on September 5, 2019, in Marsh Harbour. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Bahamas Air resumed its service to Marsh Harbour in Abaco and Freeport in Grand Bahama, offering several free relief flights between those hard-hit areas and Nassau, according to public broadcaster ZNS.

Free relief flights have been scheduled, which includes:

Nassau to Marsh Harbour at 7 a.m., which then departs Marsh Harbor at 9 a.m. to return to Nassau

which then departs Nassau to Freeport at 10:30 a.m., which then departs Freeport at 12:30 p.m. to return to Nassau

which then departs Nassau to Freeport at 2 p.m., which then departs Freeport to Nassau at 3:30 p.m.

There are also flights into Treasure Key, ZNS reports. A flight is scheduled to leave Nassau to Treasure Key at 3 p.m., which returns at 4:45 p.m.

ZNS also advised waiting passengers where they should go to access and request flights, saying they could not be booked through online reservations.