A tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. ET for parts of Georgia and Alabama.

A thunderstorm in the Atlanta area has produced a radar-confirmed tornado this morning, and additional thunderstorms could produce a few tornadoes in this watch area through this afternoon.

This watch includes Atlanta and Macon in Georgia and Montgomery in Alabama. Hail up to 1 inch and damaging winds up to 70 mph are also possible with some of these storms.