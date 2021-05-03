A radar-confirmed tornado is heading for downtown Atlanta.
If you're in the area, avoid dangerous places such as...
- Under highway overpasses – Sheltering under a bridge may seem like a good option if you are stuck in your car, but the narrow passage can act like a funnel and amplify winds.
- Outdoors – There are no safe options if you are stuck outside during a tornado warning with no permanent shelter nearby. As an absolute last resort, stay away from trees or other free-standing objects, crouch down in the lowest-lying area you can find, and cover your head.
- Upper-level floors – If you live on an upper floor of an apartment building or work in a tall office building, find a way to seek shelter on the first floor safely. An interior hallway can be a safe bet.
- Warehouses, department stores, grocery stores – Structures with large open spaces are particularly vulnerable to collapse, even in relatively weak tornadoes. If possible, find a small, enclosed area to shelter in, and avoid the building’s outer walls.
You can also protect yourself by...
- Covering your head – The best advice is to keep a helmet handy. At the very least, cover your head with your arms. If you have time, putting a mattress over you can also help keep you safe.
- Being loud – Meteorologists suggest that you keep an air horn or whistle wherever you take shelter, so you can be heard by first responders if you become buried by debris.
- Wearing shoes – If a tornado does occur, there could be hazardous debris that you won’t want to step on.
- Avoiding dangerous material – If you get trapped in a damaged building, be sure to distance yourself from downed power lines, broken gas lines and sharp objects.