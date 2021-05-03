US
Radar-confirmed tornado heading for Atlanta

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:00 a.m. ET, May 3, 2021
1 min ago

If you're in the tornado's path, follow these safety tips

From CNN's Allie Mazurek and Judson Jones

A radar-confirmed tornado is heading for downtown Atlanta.

If you're in the area, avoid dangerous places such as...

  • Under highway overpasses – Sheltering under a bridge may seem like a good option if you are stuck in your car, but the narrow passage can act like a funnel and amplify winds.
  • Outdoors – There are no safe options if you are stuck outside during a tornado warning with no permanent shelter nearby. As an absolute last resort, stay away from trees or other free-standing objects, crouch down in the lowest-lying area you can find, and cover your head.
  • Upper-level floors – If you live on an upper floor of an apartment building or work in a tall office building, find a way to seek shelter on the first floor safely. An interior hallway can be a safe bet.
  • Warehouses, department stores, grocery stores – Structures with large open spaces are particularly vulnerable to collapse, even in relatively weak tornadoes. If possible, find a small, enclosed area to shelter in, and avoid the building’s outer walls.

You can also protect yourself by...

  • Covering your head – The best advice is to keep a helmet handy. At the very least, cover your head with your arms. If you have time, putting a mattress over you can also help keep you safe.
  • Being loud – Meteorologists suggest that you keep an air horn or whistle wherever you take shelter, so you can be heard by first responders if you become buried by debris.
  • Wearing shoes – If a tornado does occur, there could be hazardous debris that you won’t want to step on.
  • Avoiding dangerous material – If you get trapped in a damaged building, be sure to distance yourself from downed power lines, broken gas lines and sharp objects.

Read more tornado safety tips here.

9 min ago

Tornado watch issued for parts of Georgia and Alabama

From CNN's Jackson Dill

A tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. ET for parts of Georgia and Alabama.

A thunderstorm in the Atlanta area has produced a radar-confirmed tornado this morning, and additional thunderstorms could produce a few tornadoes in this watch area through this afternoon.

This watch includes Atlanta and Macon in Georgia and Montgomery in Alabama. Hail up to 1 inch and damaging winds up to 70 mph are also possible with some of these storms.

 

16 min ago

Tornado warning issued for downtown Atlanta

From CNN's Dave Hennen

A tornado warning has been issued that includes downtown Atlanta and the CNN Center for a radar-confirmed tornado.

The warning is valid until 10:45 am ET, according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta. The storm is currently located southeast of Douglasville, moving east at 35 mph, and will impact downtown Atlanta in the next 20 to 30 min.

Around 450,000 people are in the potential path of the storm according to the NWS.