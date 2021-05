A tornado warning has been issued that includes downtown Atlanta and the CNN Center for a radar-confirmed tornado.

The warning is valid until 10:45 am ET, according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta. The storm is currently located southeast of Douglasville, moving east at 35 mph, and will impact downtown Atlanta in the next 20 to 30 min.

Around 450,000 people are in the potential path of the storm according to the NWS.