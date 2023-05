Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a shooting Wednesday at a building in Midtown Atlanta. (WANF)

At least one person is dead and another three people were injured after a man opened fire near a midtown medical facility in Atlanta, Georgia, police said.

Four people were shot after a man became enraged during a trip to the medical building, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Three of the people shot were taken to the hospital, police said, and one person died at the scene.

The suspected shooter, who police have tweeted photos of, is not in custody and is believed to be armed and dangerous. A SWAT team is on the scene.

A source tells CNN the man was visiting the medical facility with his mother. The address police have given for the incident is in the area of Atlanta’s Northside Medical Midtown.

The man’s mother is currently assisting police according to the source.