Biden and Harris are meeting with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are meeting with Asian American leaders at Emory University in Atlanta in the wake of deadly shootings that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent.
Here's who will be attending today's listening session:
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Georgia State Sen. Dr. Michelle Au
- Georgia State Sen. Sheikh Rahman
- Georgia State Rep. Marvin Lim
- Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen
- Georgia State Rep. Sam Park
- Stephanie Cho, executive director of the Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta
- Victoria Huynh, vice president of the Center for Pan Asian Community Services
- Bianca Jyotishi, Georgia organizing manager of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum
- Cedric Richmond, director of the Office of Public Engagement
- Sameera Fazili, deputy director of the National Economic Council
Both Biden and Harris will be speaking following the meeting.