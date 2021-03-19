Biden: "Hate can have no safe harbor in America. It must stop."

President Biden provided Americans a sobering look at the racist behavior countless Asian Americans have had to contend with since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden's remarks were made in Atlanta this afternoon just days after the deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area spas where six of the eight people killed were Asian women.
"Their families are left with broken hearts and unanswered questions and the investigation is ongoing," Biden said. "Whatever the motivation we know this, too many Asian Americans have been walking up and down the streets and worrying, waking up each morning the past year feeling their safety and the safety of their loved ones are at stake. They've been attacked, blamed, scapegoated, harassed. They've been verbally assaulted, physically assaulted, killed."
Biden added: "Documented incidents of hate against Asian Americans have seen a skyrocketing spike over the last year, let alone the ones that happened and never get reported. It's been a year of living in fear for their lives just to walk down the street. .... With all the good that laws can do, we have to change our hearts. Hate can have no safe harbor in America. It must stop. It's on all of us, all of us together to make it stop."
