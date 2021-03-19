Biden: "Hate can have no safe harbor in America. It must stop."

Greg Hynson remembers his friend, Atlanta-area spa shooting victim Xiaojie Tan, who he knew as Emily, as someone that made you feel like family.

He said he would often stop by her Cherokee County business, Young’s Asian Massage, to say "Hello," just like he did this past weekend. It was the last time Hynson said he saw Tan, who was busy at the time.

"I'll come back later," he remembered telling her when he saw her.

"I didn't get a chance to come back later," he said.

This past October, during his birthday, he remembered getting a text from Tan, who wrote, "Hey, what are you doing?"

She then invited him over to the business, where flowers and a cake, with his name, was waiting for him.

That's just emblematic of the type of person Tan was, Hynson said — loving and unselfish.

"Hey, we're family," he remembered they would tell each other often. "I'll watch your back, you watch mine."

The two met through mutual friends more than five years ago.

Tan, he said, was a diligent, hardworking businesswoman.

"Emily’s employees, they were always sweet and nice people," he said. "Very similar to her personality."

He also confirmed that Tan was the mother of a daughter who was a recent University of Georgia graduate.