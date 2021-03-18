If you've experienced anti-Asian racism during the pandemic, we want to hear from you. Share your story in the form below:
8 min ago
Asian Americans experiencing "deep pain and anger" after shootings, Georgia state rep says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
After eight people — six of whom were Asian women —were killed at Atlanta-area spas, Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen said the Asian American community is “overwhelmed.”
“There is increased fear amongst our community, but there's also deep pain and anger. … So often, the centering is around the perpetrator. In this case, it is no different. And so we are trying to focus on prioritizing the victims and their family, but we are also trying to amplify the messaging that, look, this has been going on for the past year,” Nguyen said on CNN’s “New Day.”
The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, told police he believed he had a sex addiction. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said it is still too early to know a motive behind the shootings.
“The fact that he's even characterizing this as eliminating some sort of sex addition problem is dehumanizing and directed at the women who worked in this industry,” Nguyen said.
"Sex" is a hate crime category under Georgia law. The shootings don't have to be racially motivated to constitute a hate crime in the state.
“We're going to wait and see what happens, but, you know, I still am very firm in my position that … he targeted three Asian businesses. Six Asian women are dead. And you simply cannot separate the fact that there's hypersexualization of Asian women. It is interlinked to sex-working industry, and you cannot separate the misogyny, the racism and gender-based violence,” Nguyen said.
1 min ago
8 people were killed in 3 shootings Tuesday night. Here's where the investigation stands.
Here's what we know about the deadly attacks and the investigation into them.
What happened: Eight people were killed and another was wounded in the attacks that police believe were perpetrated by the same suspect. The suspect killed four people at Young's Asian Massage between the Georgia cities of Woodstock and Acworth. About an hour later and 30 miles away, another four people were killed at two Atlanta spas across the street from each other.
More attacks possibly thwarted: A 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, was taken into custody. When he was apprehended, he was on his way to Florida "perhaps to carry out additional shootings," the Atlanta mayor said.
No motive determined yet: Police say it's still too early to determine a motive in the killings, but the attacks come as Asian Americans are facing increased incidents of hate in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The suspect told police he believed he had a sex addiction, Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said at Wednesday's news conference.
The charges: Long has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Cherokee County and four counts of murder in Fulton County.
52 min ago
Atlanta Police call shootings "despicable acts of violence"
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department called Tuesday’s shootings “despicable acts of violence.”
“It is hard to comprehend what could lead someone to commit such a heinous crime and how someone could show such disregard for life,” the statement, which was posted late Wednesday night, reads.
On Tuesday, authorities say Robert Aaron Long, 21, shot and killed eight people at three different spa locations around the Atlanta area. He faces eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
Police said the “atrocious acts will not be tolerated” as investigators continue to work hard on the case. “Our goal is a successful prosecution of the shooter, to hold him accountable for his actions."
“Investigators are taking a hard look at what motivated the shooter. Our investigation is far from over and we have not ruled anything out,” the statement says.
53 min ago
The spa shooting suspect's court appearance today has been canceled
From CNN’s Gregory Lemos
The man accused of killing eight people, including six Asian women, Tuesday in the metro-Atlanta area will not appear in court today in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee Clerk of Court’s Office.
The office confirmed to CNN Thursday that Robert Aaron Long’s court appearance, which was initially scheduled for Thursday, was canceled at the request of the defendant’s attorney.
The court said no reason was given and no reschedule date has been set.