Asian-American communities on edge after deadly Atlanta-area shootings

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:33 a.m. ET, March 18, 2021
14 min ago

Atlanta Police call shootings "despicable acts of violence"

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department called Tuesday’s shootings “despicable acts of violence.” 

“It is hard to comprehend what could lead someone to commit such a heinous crime and how someone could show such disregard for life,” the statement, which was posted late Wednesday night, reads. 

On Tuesday, authorities say Robert Aaron Long, 21, shot and killed eight people at three different spa locations around the Atlanta area. He faces eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. 

Police said the “atrocious acts will not be tolerated” as investigators continue to work hard on the case. “Our goal is a successful prosecution of the shooter, to hold him accountable for his actions." 

“Investigators are taking a hard look at what motivated the shooter. Our investigation is far from over and we have not ruled anything out,” the statement says. 

14 min ago

The spa shooting suspect's court appearance today has been canceled

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

The man accused of killing eight people, including six Asian women, Tuesday in the metro-Atlanta area will not appear in court today in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee Clerk of Court’s Office.

The office confirmed to CNN Thursday that Robert Aaron Long’s court appearance, which was initially scheduled for Thursday, was canceled at the request of the defendant’s attorney. 

The court said no reason was given and no reschedule date has been set.