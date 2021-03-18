In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department called Tuesday’s shootings “despicable acts of violence.”

“It is hard to comprehend what could lead someone to commit such a heinous crime and how someone could show such disregard for life,” the statement, which was posted late Wednesday night, reads.

On Tuesday, authorities say Robert Aaron Long, 21, shot and killed eight people at three different spa locations around the Atlanta area. He faces eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Police said the “atrocious acts will not be tolerated” as investigators continue to work hard on the case. “Our goal is a successful prosecution of the shooter, to hold him accountable for his actions."

“Investigators are taking a hard look at what motivated the shooter. Our investigation is far from over and we have not ruled anything out,” the statement says.