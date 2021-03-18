Biden orders flags at half-staff after Atlanta shootings
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Biden has announced a proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Atlanta area shooting.
Per the proclamation, flags will be flown at half-staff at the White House and other federal buildings and on military bases, as well as embassies and other facilities abroad, until sunset on March 22 “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 16, 2021, in the Atlanta Metropolitan area.”
Police have not yet offered a motive in the bloody attacks, but because of many of the victims' backgrounds, some public officials and organizations have raised concerns that ethnicity came into play. It comes amid an alarming spike in violence directed at the Asian American community in recent months.
2 min ago
Sheriff’s spokesperson allegedly posted a racist and anti-Asian Covid-19 photo on Facebook
From CNN’s Paul Murphy, Jamiel Lynch and Amanda Watts
A photo allegedly posted by Captain Jay Baker, a public information officer at the Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, show shirts with a racist and anti-Asian message about Covid-19.
“Covid 19 imported virus from Chy-na,” the racist shirt in the photo posted April 2, 2020, reads.
Although the account that posted it has been deleted, CNN was able to access the photos through a cached copy. The name on the Facebook account matches Jay Baker, and it claims that the individual is an employee of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.
The Daily Beast was first to report on the racist shirt photo. They also reported the account posted photos of Baker in uniform, with his name tag visible.
When contacted by CNN about the post, Baker told CNN, “No additional comment.”
“Love my shirt,” the photo caption of the shirt reads. It goes onto encourage others to buy their own shirts saying, “get yours while they last.” CNN reached out to the store selling the shirts, but did not immediately receive a response.
CNN reached out to Facebook to see whether they deleted the account, or if it was the user that did, but did not receive a response.
This allegation comes as criticism over Baker’s description of spa shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long’s actions on Tuesday continues to grow.
“He was pretty much fed up and had been kind of at the end of his rope,” Baker said during a news conference on Wednesday. “Yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did.”
55 min ago
Senate Majority leader strongly condemns attacks against Asian Americans in floor speech
From CNN's Ali Zaslav
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on Asian Americans and said the “fear” and “threat of violence” against their community “should be a topic of national conversation.”
“We cannot allow the rising tide of bigotry against them, the intolerance against them, the prejudice against them, to go unchecked because in a multicultural society like ours, an attack on any one group is an attack on everyone,” he said.
For the second day in a row on the Senate floor, Schumer addressed the shootings in the Atlanta-area earlier this week that left eight dead, including six women of Asian descent.
He reiterated that while we don’t know what drove the shooter to do this “despicable” crime, “there is no doubt that abuse prejudice and violence against Asian Americans is on the rise.”
Schumer called out former President Trump specifically for his xenophobic rhetoric, and for not condemning bigotry “in the instances where he should” allowing the floodgates to open bringing hatred “far more up to the surface.”
“Unfortunately, the past few years has shown us that America has not excised the age old demon of racism and for too many it has become acceptable, permissible to just shrug your shoulders,” he said. “That cannot be. With respect to the Asian American community specifically and all communities. We must condemn rhetoric that is racist. In this case, we must condemn any rhetoric that blames the Chinese people for the coronavirus. President Trump did that despicably. And that notion was too often encouraged by others who repeated his harsh nasty and bigoted words.”
1 hr 44 min ago
Asian American female lawmakers are testifying on violence and discrimination against their community
The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties will hear from four Asian American female lawmakers:
Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Rep. Doris Matsui
Rep. Judy Chu
Rep. Grace Meng
Other panel witnesses include actor Daniel Dae Kim, University of Minnesota professor Erika Lee, and Asian Americans Advancing Justice president John C. Yang.
1 hr 13 min ago
Georgia representative says hate crime laws do not prevent "hate killing"
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
Georgia Rep. Bee Nguyen said at least two of the women who were shot and killed on Tuesday lived and worked in the spas.
“This one fact alone highlights the vulnerability, the invisibility, and the isolation of working-class Asian women in our country,” Nguyen said during a Thursday news conference. “And we know that vulnerability makes them targets.”
“When they go missing, or when they die, the loss of their lives will not incite the same kind of rage, and they won't even be treated with the same humanity,” she said. “And in this case, they've been characterized as a problem that needed to be eliminated,” she said.
On Tuesday, authorities say Robert Aaron Long, 21, shot and killed eight people at three different spa locations around the metro Atlanta area. He faces eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
Nguyen said, “it's not a coincidence that some of the names have not been released,” she said. “They're still trying to locate and notify family members of their deaths.”
“Can you imagine living in a spa being between the ages of 50 and 70 years old, and getting gunned down, and we're having trouble getting in touch with some of the family members?” she asked.
Nguyen said the hate crime law Georgia passed is a good start, but there is more that still needs to be done.
“Hate crimes laws are not preventative, they are used in the aftermath, as a prosecutorial tool and hate crimes law does not prevent hate killing,” she said.
1 hr 46 min ago
Biden and Harris will meet with Asian American leaders in Atlanta tomorrow
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Asian American leaders during their visit to Atlanta on Friday. The meeting comes after the shooting deaths of eight people, six of whom were Asian women.
A spokesperson for Harris, Sabrina Singh, confirmed the meeting on Twitter, and said the President and Vice President will “offer support.”
The pre-planned Atlanta stop on the “Help is Here” Tour is taking on added significance in the wake of a horrific shooting that has sparked a national conversation on racism against Asian Americans amid a spike in violent hate crimes and a deep sense of fear in the Asian American community.
2 hr 4 min ago
House Democrat slams Georgia official's "really bad day" comment as "callousness"
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
A Georgia official yesterday said the Atlanta-area spas shooting suspect had a “really bad day,” which New Jersey Democratic Rep. Andy Kim slammed as detached from reality.
“That sounds so detached from what actually happened and what we should be talking about as a nation. And that gentleman is supposed to be a spokesperson for the community, spokesperson for our laws and our rule of law in this country. Instead, he sounds more like a spokesperson for the killer,” Kim said to CNN’s Erica Hill.
“This is something where we should not be trying to...downplay what happened. We should be speaking about it with the rawness of which it is, which is a mass murder that occurred, killing innocent people, people who should be with their families right now and be able to enjoy their lives. It really breaks my heart to hear that kind of callousness with words that were chosen, again, from someone who is supposed to be a spokesperson for the community and for the people,” Kim added.
Kim said he spoke last night with his wife and called this moment particularly painful for her.
“This moment means something more to her and other Asian American women around the country, and we need to be very aware of that and be present for them in recognizing that trauma,” he said.
Kim said he has not heard from lawmakers across the aisle concerning his safety or his family’s well-being amid a rise in hate crimes directed toward Asian Americans this year.
"I hope that if anything comes out of the tragedy of the last few days, I hope people see this was not about politics. This was not some tactic that the Democrats or others are trying to use to jab at the former president or someone else. This is about our lives. This is about the safety of our communities. This is about eight people who were just killed. This is about countless others who have experienced discrimination," Kim said.
Watch the full interview:
3 hr 1 min ago
2 hr 13 min ago
Six of the Atlanta shooting victims were Asian women. Here’s why that matters.
From CNN's Harmeet Kaur
While investigators said it's too early to say if the Atlanta shootings were racially motivated, experts and activists argue it's no coincidence that six of the eight victims were Asian women. The suspect's claim of a potential sex addiction, they say, is rooted in a history of misogyny and stereotypes that are all too familiar for Asian and Asian American women.
The way their race intersects with their gender makes Asian and Asian American women uniquely vulnerable to violence, said Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the non-profit advocacy group National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum.
These perceptions are rooted in US history and leave Asian women economically vulnerable too, and this week, those factors came together in a dangerous, and ultimately deadly, way.
The perceptions of Asian and Asian American women as submissive, hypersexual and exotic can be traced back centuries. Rachel Kuo, a scholar on race and co-leader of Asian American Feminist Collective, points to legal and political measures throughout the nation's history that have shaped these harmful ideas.
American service members, while abroad for US military activities (including the Philippine-American War, World War II and the Vietnam War), have a history of soliciting sex workers and patronizing industries that encouraged sex trafficking. That furthered denigrating stereotypes of Asian women as sexual deviants.
Those stereotypes also feed into perceptions of "Asian women as cheap and disposable workers," Rachel Kuo, a scholar on race and co-leader of Asian American Feminist Collective, said. That's made them economically vulnerable, too.
Many Asian American women work in service industries, such as beauty salons, hospitality and restaurants, where they are especially at risk since they not only face stigma but are also often migrants, according to Esther Kao, an organizer with Red Canary Song, a New York-based collective of Asian and Asian American advocates for massage parlor workers and sex workers.
It's also important to note that not all massage businesses provide sexual services, Kao said. To suggest as much, as the suspect in the Atlanta area attacks did, is a "racist assumption," she said. "It ties specifically to the fetishization of Asian woman."