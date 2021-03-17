Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN on Wednesday the man suspected of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area spas should face “the stiffest most appropriate charges.”
“I think whatever the stiffest most appropriate charges there are, this guy should face those charges,” Bottoms said. “In Georgia, you can be charged with a hate crime. It covers a variety of areas and I personally think it would be appropriate, but I will defer to the prosecutors to make that determination.”
Bottoms said the city is grateful to law enforcement that the suspected shooter was apprehended quickly and the violence was not carried out to other states. Although the suspect claims the shootings were not racially motivated, Bottoms said it’s difficult to ignore that Asian community has been targeted.
“This is a man who murdered, eight people in cold blood, so it's very difficult to believe what he says,” she said. “It's difficult to ignore the fact that many of the victims were Asian, all of the victims in Atlanta were Asian, in fact, and that he targeted these Asian massage parlors.”
Bottoms said it is important that people stand in solidarity with the Asian American community at this time.
“They are being targeted unfairly and in Atlanta, what we've seen the worst has happened,” Bottoms said.