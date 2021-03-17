The National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum said they are “appalled and devastated” by the shootings around Atlanta on Tuesday.

Executive Director Sung Yeon Choimorrow issued a statement on Wednesday:

“We are appalled and devastated at the violence in Georgia that has taken eight lives, six of whom were Asian American women. We mourn with the families of these victims. We are horrified and continue to be concerned for the safety of our community members across the country as violence toward Asian Americans has escalated.”

Remember: Police have not yet offered a motive in the bloody attacks, but because six of the eight victims were Asian women, some public officials and organizations have raised concerns that ethnicity came into play. Tuesday's shootings also come against a backdrop of an increase in violence against Asian Americans nationwide.

Choimorrow said that anti-Asian hate and violence disproportionately impacts women.

“New polling commissioned by NAPAWF has revealed that nearly half of Asian American and Pacific Islander women have been affected by anti-Asian racism in the past two years. This comes as no surprise,” she said.

In the NAPAWF statement, one woman who was using the pseudonym Ms. N because of safety concerns said, “You go to work and you’re trying to earn money, and you have your family to feed and you’re just trying to survive and be like everyone else. And then stuff like this happens and it’s so scary. I am a part of the Vietnamese immigrant community, and I fear for our safety.”