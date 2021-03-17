Law enforcement officers are seen outside a massage parlor in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16. Eight people who were shot dead at three metro Atlanta massage parlors on Tuesday. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

Six of the eight people who were shot dead at three metro Atlanta massage parlors on Tuesday were Asian women, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing authorities.

Police have not yet offered a motive in the bloody attacks. But because of many of the victims' backgrounds, some public officials and organizations have raised concerns that ethnicity came into play, against a backdrop of an increase in violence against Asian Americans nationwide.

The shootings — which happened within the space of about an hour — began at a parlor about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. That was followed by two more at parlors in northeastern Atlanta.

South Korea's foreign ministry, which had been in touch with its consulate in Atlanta, has said that four of the victims were of Korean ethnicity.

A 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody about 150 miles south of Atlanta on Tuesday night, and police say they believe he was likely responsible for the three attacks.

