Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Wednesday that she has been in touch with the White House about Tuesday’s string of shootings at metro-Atlanta area spas.
“I commend law enforcement for their quick work in arresting a suspect in the tragic shootings on yesterday. A motive is still not clear, but a crime against any community is a crime against us all. I have remained in close contact with the White House and APD as they work with federal, state and local partners to investigate the suspect who is responsible for this senseless violence in our city,” Bottoms said in a statement Wednesday.
Bottoms said her prayers were with the families of the victims.