US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Atlanta-area spa shootings

live news

Live

The crisis at the US border

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

8 killed in shootings at Atlanta-area spas

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:17 a.m. ET, March 17, 2021
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

Atlanta mayor says she has been in touch with the White House after the spa shootings

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Wednesday that she has been in touch with the White House about Tuesday’s string of shootings at metro-Atlanta area spas. 

“I commend law enforcement for their quick work in arresting a suspect in the tragic shootings on yesterday. A motive is still not clear, but a crime against any community is a crime against us all. I have remained in close contact with the White House and APD as they work with federal, state and local partners to investigate the suspect who is responsible for this senseless violence in our city,” Bottoms said in a statement Wednesday. 

Bottoms said her prayers were with the families of the victims.

16 min ago

Have you experienced anti-Asian racism during the pandemic? Tell us your story.

Six of the eight people who were shot dead at three metro Atlanta massage parlors on Tuesday were Asian women.

While police have not yet offered a motive in the bloody attacks, but the shootings come against a backdrop of an increase in violence against Asian Americans nationwide.

If you've experienced anti-Asian racism during the pandemic, we want to hear from you. Share your story in the form below:

39 min ago

After the shootings, law enforcement officials told other spas around Atlanta to lock their doors

From CNN's Ryan Young

A police officer uses a flashlight to look in a shed outside a massage parlor where multiple people were shot and killed on March 16.
A police officer uses a flashlight to look in a shed outside a massage parlor where multiple people were shot and killed on March 16. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

When the shootings occurred at the spas in the Atlanta area last evening, law enforcement advised other massage parlors in the area to lock their doors, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Eight people were killed last night in the shootings at two massage spas.

The shootings — which happened within the space of about an hour — began at a parlor about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. That was followed by two more at parlors in northeastern Atlanta.

52 min ago

Biden has been briefed on the "horrific shootings," White House says

From CNN’s Kevin Liptak

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this morning President Biden was briefed on the deadly shootings in Atlanta.

“The President has been briefed overnight about the horrific shootings in Atlanta. White House officials have been in touch with the Mayor’s office and will remain in touch with the FBI," she said.
31 min ago

8 people were killed in the Atlanta area last night, and a suspect is in custody

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Law enforcement officers are seen outside a massage parlor in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16. Eight people who were shot dead at three metro Atlanta massage parlors on Tuesday.
Law enforcement officers are seen outside a massage parlor in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16. Eight people who were shot dead at three metro Atlanta massage parlors on Tuesday. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

Six of the eight people who were shot dead at three metro Atlanta massage parlors on Tuesday were Asian women, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing authorities.

Police have not yet offered a motive in the bloody attacks. But because of many of the victims' backgrounds, some public officials and organizations have raised concerns that ethnicity came into play, against a backdrop of an increase in violence against Asian Americans nationwide.

The shootings — which happened within the space of about an hour — began at a parlor about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. That was followed by two more at parlors in northeastern Atlanta.

South Korea's foreign ministry, which had been in touch with its consulate in Atlanta, has said that four of the victims were of Korean ethnicity.

A 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody about 150 miles south of Atlanta on Tuesday night, and police say they believe he was likely responsible for the three attacks.

Hear more: