The City of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management has established a hotline for those who have not been able to make contact with friends and family who attended Friday night’s Astroworld Festival where at least eight people died and others were injured when the crowd surged toward the stage.

Houston OEM is asking those searching for loved ones to call (832) 393-2991 or (832) 393-2990, the agency noted on Twitter.

The festival’s Saturday slate has been canceled. Houston OEM said in a separate tweet.