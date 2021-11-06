Listen to the music critic for Houston Chronicle describe the scene at the Astroworld Festival on Friday

Festival goers are seen exiting NRG Park on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival on Friday, November 5, in Houston. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

In his roughly 10 years of covering Houston's music scene, critic Joey Guerra had never witnessed something as tragic as what occurred late Friday night at the Astroworld Festival.

"I've never seen a show result in anything like this," Guerra told CNN over the phone Saturday morning.

Guerra had arrived at the festival in the early afternoon and throughout the day he saw a "normal festival atmosphere."

By the time Travis Scott took the stage later that night, Guerra was toward the back of the audience and saw small emergency vehicles cutting through the crowds but "for a festival, it didn't seem out of the ordinary."

"You see things like that a lot, people being carried out because of exhaustion or dehydration or things like that," Guerra said. "He did stop the show, I want to say, three or four times when he noticed people in distress."

Guerra said Scott played for about 75 minutes before the set was stopped.

Listen to Guerra's interview here or below: