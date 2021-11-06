US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Many dead and injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston

By Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 9:19 a.m. ET, November 6, 2021
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Here's what we know about the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston

From CNN's Andy Rose, Aya Elamroussi and Jason Hanna

(KPRC)
(KPRC)

At least eight people are dead and many others injured after a crowd surged forward toward a stage at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night.

Here's what we know:

  • Crowd surge: At least eight people are dead and many others were injured after a crowd surged forward as rapper Travis Scott was on stage at the festival on Friday night, officials said. The event's live stream showed Scott pause his performance to look on in confusion as an ambulance with lights flashing pulled into the venue.
  • "Scores" injured: "We had scores of individuals that were injured," Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña during a news conference early Saturday morning. About 50,000 people were at the sold-out outdoor music festival at NRG Park — the stadium complex where the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium stand — when the incident happened just after 9 p.m. CT, officials said. "The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed — they were unable to escape that situation," Peña told CNN Saturday morning.
  • Investigation ensues: Investigators will review video from the scene and look at how the venue was laid out and whether it had enough exit points, Peña said. The investigation will explore "what caused, one, the issue of the crowd surge, and two, what prevented people from being able to escape that situation," Peña said. The causes of deaths are pending the medical examiner's determination, he said. Officials have canceled the second night of the concert Saturday.
  • Condolences shared: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his condolences to the families of those that died and were injured at the festival in a tweet early Saturday morning. “The city of Houston extends our condolences to the loved ones of 8 people killed & several injured at #ASTROWORLDFest. Organizers held the event to bring people together for music, but it sadly ended in tragedy. Thanks to police, fire & other agencies that responded to assist,” the tweet said.
  • Past issues: In 2019, three people were trampled and hospitalized as thousands rushed to get into the festival. The event, now in its third year, is organized by Scott, a Houston native. It had been scheduled to run from Friday through Saturday, according to the event's website.

47 min ago

Houston city officials start hotline to report missing people from Astroworld Festival

From CNN’s Keith Allen

The City of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management has established a hotline for those who have not been able to make contact with friends and family who attended Friday night’s Astroworld Festival where at least eight people died and others were injured when the crowd surged toward the stage.

Houston OEM is asking those searching for loved ones to call (832) 393-2991 or (832) 393-2990, the agency noted on Twitter.

The festival’s Saturday slate has been canceled. Houston OEM said in a separate tweet.

7 min ago

Astroworld organizers thank police and fire departments "for their response and support"

From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Keith Allen

Ambulances arrive on the scene after a stampede at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
Ambulances arrive on the scene after a stampede at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. (KTRK)

Astroworld Festival organizers issued a statement via their Twitter account Saturday morning after at least eight people died and scores of others were injured after the crowd surged toward the stage at the Houston festival Friday night.

 “Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight- especially those we lost and their loved ones," the statement said. "We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday."

The statement continued: "As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to @houstonpolice. Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their response and support.”

Read the tweet:

1 min ago

Houston mayor sends condolences to those killed, injured at Astroworld Festival

From CNN’s Claudia Dominguez

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his condolences to the families of those that died and were injured at the Astroworld Festival in a tweet early Saturday morning.

“The city of Houston extends our condolences to the loved ones of 8 people killed & several injured at #ASTROWORLDFest. Organizers held the event to bring people together for music, but it sadly ended in tragedy. Thanks to police, fire & other agencies that responded to assist,” the tweet said.

A total of 23 people were taken to area hospitals, with the youngest person injured in the incident just 10 years old, Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña told CNN Saturday morning.

Officials have canceled the second night of the concert Saturday.

Read the tweet: