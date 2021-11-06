Here's what we know about the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston

At least eight people are dead and many others injured after a crowd surged forward toward a stage at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night.
Here's what we know:
- Crowd surge: At least eight people are dead and many others were injured after a crowd surged forward as rapper Travis Scott was on stage at the festival on Friday night, officials said. The event's live stream showed Scott pause his performance to look on in confusion as an ambulance with lights flashing pulled into the venue.
- "Scores" injured: "We had scores of individuals that were injured," Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña during a news conference early Saturday morning. About 50,000 people were at the sold-out outdoor music festival at NRG Park — the stadium complex where the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium stand — when the incident happened just after 9 p.m. CT, officials said. "The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed — they were unable to escape that situation," Peña told CNN Saturday morning.
- Investigation ensues: Investigators will review video from the scene and look at how the venue was laid out and whether it had enough exit points, Peña said. The investigation will explore "what caused, one, the issue of the crowd surge, and two, what prevented people from being able to escape that situation," Peña said. The causes of deaths are pending the medical examiner's determination, he said. Officials have canceled the second night of the concert Saturday.
- Condolences shared: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his condolences to the families of those that died and were injured at the festival in a tweet early Saturday morning. “The city of Houston extends our condolences to the loved ones of 8 people killed & several injured at #ASTROWORLDFest. Organizers held the event to bring people together for music, but it sadly ended in tragedy. Thanks to police, fire & other agencies that responded to assist,” the tweet said.
- Past issues: In 2019, three people were trampled and hospitalized as thousands rushed to get into the festival. The event, now in its third year, is organized by Scott, a Houston native. It had been scheduled to run from Friday through Saturday, according to the event's website.