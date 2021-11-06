Video shows Travis Scott on stage as emergency vehicle approaches at Astroworld Festival

Video taken at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night shows rapper Travis Scott stop his show as an ambulance approaches the crowd.
See the moment Travis Scott notices an ambulance approach the crowd:
By Fernando Alfonso III, CNN
Video taken at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night shows rapper Travis Scott stop his show as an ambulance approaches the crowd.
See the moment Travis Scott notices an ambulance approach the crowd:
From CNN's Andy Rose, Aya Elamroussi and Jason Hanna
At least eight people are dead and many others injured after a crowd surged forward toward a stage at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night.
Here's what we know:
From CNN’s Keith Allen
The City of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management has established a hotline for those who have not been able to make contact with friends and family who attended Friday night’s Astroworld Festival where at least eight people died and others were injured when the crowd surged toward the stage.
Houston OEM is asking those searching for loved ones to call (832) 393-2991 or (832) 393-2990, the agency noted on Twitter.
The festival’s Saturday slate has been canceled. Houston OEM said in a separate tweet.
From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Keith Allen
Astroworld Festival organizers issued a statement via their Twitter account Saturday morning after at least eight people died and scores of others were injured after the crowd surged toward the stage at the Houston festival Friday night.
“Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight- especially those we lost and their loved ones," the statement said. "We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday."
The statement continued: "As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to @houstonpolice. Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their response and support.”
Read the tweet:
From CNN’s Claudia Dominguez
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his condolences to the families of those that died and were injured at the Astroworld Festival in a tweet early Saturday morning.
“The city of Houston extends our condolences to the loved ones of 8 people killed & several injured at #ASTROWORLDFest. Organizers held the event to bring people together for music, but it sadly ended in tragedy. Thanks to police, fire & other agencies that responded to assist,” the tweet said.
A total of 23 people were taken to area hospitals, with the youngest person injured in the incident just 10 years old, Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña told CNN Saturday morning.
Officials have canceled the second night of the concert Saturday.
Read the tweet: