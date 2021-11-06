Concert-goer during Scott's performance: "I truly thought that if I fell it would’ve been the end of me"

What was meant to be a nice birthday gift turned out to be the exact opposite for Sarai Sierra.

Sierra attended the Astroworld Festival to celebrate her birthday with five friends and family, and vividly recalled the countdown clock to Travis Scott's performance on Friday night.

"It all started with the timer and the very odd and slightly scary music, noise that was being played on his stage," Sierra told CNN. "The noise sounded like something you could get hypnotized with and the countdown or timer would end and then start again."

When Scott appeared, the crowd began "raging," she said.

"I truly thought that if I fell it would’ve been the end of me. I spent at least 15 minutes just getting pushed around due to mosh pits or simply because people were 'raging,'" Sierra said. "I then saw a girl probably 17-18 getting carried out of the crowd who was passed out already. I saw a kid probably 14-15 who could not breathe, a girl who was probably 16 crying because she too could not breathe. In total, I saw about 20 people who could not breathe getting out of the crowd and I saw one person in front of me have a seizure."

Sierra added: "It felt like we were drowning in a pool filled of just people."