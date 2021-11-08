It could take up to several weeks before we know the cause of death for the eight people who died at Houston’s Astroworld Festival, says Michele Arnold, a spokesperson for the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Monday, the medical examiner’s office released the names of the eight victims who died at the concert but did not include the causes of death.

“As you can see, we are not ready with cause and manner. When we are, and it could be several weeks,” Arnold told CNN in a statement.

The families of the victims have been notified, the release showed.

Some background: Police are in the early stages of a criminal investigation after a crowd surge at a Houston music festival on Friday left eight people dead and scores more injured, with at least two fighting for their lives in critical condition. The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Concertgoers described the event as traumatizing, with many witnesses saying they saw lifeless bodies being trampled amidst the chaos. Those who survived had to fight their way out of the crowd as the music raged on.