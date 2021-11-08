Astroworld victims' cause of death could take several weeks to determine, official says
It could take up to several weeks before we know the cause of death for the eight people who died at Houston’s Astroworld Festival, says Michele Arnold, a spokesperson for the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.
On Monday, the medical examiner’s office released the names of the eight victims who died at the concert but did not include the causes of death.
“As you can see, we are not ready with cause and manner. When we are, and it could be several weeks,” Arnold told CNN in a statement.
The families of the victims have been notified, the release showed.
Some background: Police are in the early stages of a criminal investigation after a crowd surge at a Houston music festival on Friday left eight people dead and scores more injured, with at least two fighting for their lives in critical condition. The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27.
Concertgoers described the event as traumatizing, with many witnesses saying they saw lifeless bodies being trampled amidst the chaos. Those who survived had to fight their way out of the crowd as the music raged on.
Houston police chief met with Travis Scott before Friday’s concert
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner met with rapper Travis Scott “for a few moments last Friday prior to the main event,” a tweet says.
Finner said he “expressed my concerns regarding public safety” adding that “in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages, to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation.”
Finner said Scott’s head of security was also at the meeting.
“The meeting was brief and respectful,” the tweet said.
The chief said the investigation continues. He is asking the community “to be considerate of the grieving families” and to “lift them up in prayer.”
Live Nation says they are working with local authorities and supporting attendees and families
Entertainment company Live Nation said the Astroworld Festival team has been working with authorities over the weekend, according to a statement released on Twitter on Monday.
“Throughout the weekend, we have been working to provide local authorities with everything they need from us in order to complete their investigation and get everyone the answer they are looking for,” the statement said.
The statement goes on to say that staff has met with local authorities and that they have provided them with CCTV video, adding that all loadout work on the site has been paused to allow for investigators to “walk and document the grounds," and that refunds will be given to all those who purchased tickets, which CNN previously reported.
Live Nation also said in the statement that they are “working on ways to support attendees, the families of victims, and staff” by providing mental health counseling and will help with hospital costs.
“Our entire team is mourning alongside the community,” the statement said.
Operations plan for Astroworld festival did not include contingency for surging crowd
A detailed operations plan for the Astroworld music festival in Houston did not include a specific contingency for a surging crowd incident despite three people being trampled and hospitalized at the same festival in 2019.
In a 56-page document obtained by CNN, concert organizers addressed broad concerns about the sold-out, two-day event headlined by rapper Travis Scott.
“Based on the site’s layout and numerous past experiences, a Security Plan has been established to help mitigate potential negative issues within the scope of the festival,” the document states. “The potential for multiple alcohol/drug related incidents, possible evacuation needs, and the ever-present threat of a mass casualty situation are identified as key concerns.”
Among the scenarios addressed in the plan are incidents involving an active shooter, severe weather, and a possible riot or civil unrest.
Addressing concerns of a large crowd, the plan outlines “the key in properly dealing with this type of scenario is proper management of the crowd from the minute the doors open.” And adds, “Crowd management techniques will be employed to identify potentially dangerous crowd behavior in its early stages in an effort to prevent a civil disturbance/riot.” Those techniques are not further specified in the plan.
In November 2019, three people were trampled and hospitalized as thousands rushed to get into the Astroworld Festival. They were all sent to the hospital with leg injuries, and the event continued as planned.
In another section, the plan details actions to be taken in case of an incident involving fatalities. According to the plan, concert organizers advise staff to notify Event Control using the code “smurf” for a suspected deceased victim. “Never use the term ‘dead’ or ‘deceased’ over the radio,” the plan states.
Furthermore, the plan lays out a clear chain of command in case of an incident, identifying the role of the executive producer as well as the festival director as the only individuals with the authority to stop the concert.
Axel Acosta, age 21, identified as Astroworld Festival victim
The Houston-born artist will also partner with BetterHelp to provide free mental health services to all those affected by the tragedy, the statement said.
"Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved. These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process," the statement said.
Astroworld organizers will issue refunds after deadly crowd surge
Organizers of Astroworld will provide a full refund to all ticket holders – both those who attended Friday and those who held tickets for Saturday’s canceled events, a source close to the situation told CNN Monday.
CNN has reached out to festival promoter Live Nation for information about the refund process.
Variety was first to report on the refunds.
Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld tragedy
Kylie Jenner took to social media Sunday to comment on the tragedy at her partner Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston.
At least eight people died and 300 more were left injured after a crowd surge during Scott's performance at the festival on Friday.
"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community," Jenner wrote on Instagram Stories.
Jenner said both she and Scott didn't know what was happening in the crowd at the time.
"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she wrote.
She added that she was praying for the families who lost loved ones.
"I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted," she wrote.
Scott had also addressed the tragedy on social media over the weekend, writing, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."
Jenner and Scott are currently expecting their second child together.
Attorney for Astroworld concertgoer suing Travis Scott: "He felt like he was drowning"
An attorney suing Travis Scott on behalf of a concertgoer said his client is dealing with extreme distress on multiple fronts.
"There's the physical pain," attorney Ryan MacLeod said, adding "but even kind of greater... is the emotional trauma from this, the emotional scarring, that sort of silent pain... he felt being trapped, he felt like he was drowning, he felt like he couldn't breathe. Then, he was trampled and there was a hero, as many of these concertgoers turned out to be, who was able to lift him and get him out to safety."
"This was years in the making. Travis Scott and his promoters know very well from at least 2015, Travis has been arrested for inciting violence," MacLeod said. "Oftentimes when there's a mosh pit at one of his concerts, he will proudly say this isn't a mosh pit unless someone's getting hurt."
It's unclear what Scott could see from the stage, or how aware of the situation he was. MacLeod, however, insists the music should have stopped instantly.
"During the concert, even when first responders are trying to respond, he continues the concert. It's disgusting. It's despicable. We're better than this as humans," he said.
"If you have a pulse and you're alive, as Travis Scott was that night, and you've got the microphone in your hand and you're in charge and you identify that there's a life and death... and you don't stop?" MacLeod asked.
"You are putting profits over safety... CPR was literally being administered while he's still singing... that cannot ever happen again."