Travis Scott announces he'll cover funeral costs for victims of Astroworld tragedy

The Houston-born artist will also partner with BetterHelp to provide free mental health services to all those affected by the tragedy, the statement said.
"Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved. These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process," the statement said.
Astroworld organizers will issue refunds after deadly crowd surge
Organizers of Astroworld will provide a full refund to all ticket holders – both those who attended Friday and those who held tickets for Saturday’s canceled events, a source close to the situation told CNN Monday.
CNN has reached out to festival promoter Live Nation for information about the refund process.
Variety was first to report on the refunds.
Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld tragedy
Kylie Jenner took to social media Sunday to comment on the tragedy at her partner Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston.
At least eight people died and 300 more were left injured after a crowd surge during Scott's performance at the festival on Friday.
"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community," Jenner wrote on Instagram Stories.
Jenner said both she and Scott didn't know what was happening in the crowd at the time.
"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she wrote.
She added that she was praying for the families who lost loved ones.
"I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted," she wrote.
Scott had also addressed the tragedy on social media over the weekend, writing, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."
Jenner and Scott are currently expecting their second child together.
Attorney for Astroworld concertgoer suing Travis Scott: "He felt like he was drowning"
An attorney suing Travis Scott on behalf of a concertgoer said his client is dealing with extreme distress on multiple fronts.
"There's the physical pain," attorney Ryan MacLeod said, adding "but even kind of greater... is the emotional trauma from this, the emotional scarring, that sort of silent pain... he felt being trapped, he felt like he was drowning, he felt like he couldn't breathe. Then, he was trampled and there was a hero, as many of these concertgoers turned out to be, who was able to lift him and get him out to safety."
"This was years in the making. Travis Scott and his promoters know very well from at least 2015, Travis has been arrested for inciting violence," MacLeod said. "Oftentimes when there's a mosh pit at one of his concerts, he will proudly say this isn't a mosh pit unless someone's getting hurt."
It's unclear what Scott could see from the stage, or how aware of the situation he was. MacLeod, however, insists the music should have stopped instantly.
"During the concert, even when first responders are trying to respond, he continues the concert. It's disgusting. It's despicable. We're better than this as humans," he said.
"If you have a pulse and you're alive, as Travis Scott was that night, and you've got the microphone in your hand and you're in charge and you identify that there's a life and death... and you don't stop?" MacLeod asked.
"You are putting profits over safety... CPR was literally being administered while he's still singing... that cannot ever happen again."
Live Nation delays ticket sales for Billy Joel concert "out of respect for the Houston community"
Live Nation Houston announced on Monday it would delay tickets sales “until further notice” for Billy Joel’s concert scheduled for Sept. 23, 2022 in a tweet on their official account.
“Out of respect for the Houston community after the events at Astroworld on Friday, organizers for the upcoming Billy Joel concert scheduled for Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, September 23, today announced they are delay the on sale until further notice,” the statement said.
Ticket sales were originally scheduled to begin this Friday at 10 a.m. ET.
What we know about the victims of the Astroworld Fest tragedy
John was a freshman at Memorial High School in Houston, Spring Branch Independent School District spokesperson Terry Abbott told CNN.
Memorial High School Principal Lisa Weir sent a letter Saturday to parents at the school, informing them of the death.
"We are deeply saddened to inform you that a male ninth grade student died ... in an incident at the Astroworld Festival. Our hearts go out to the student's family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today," Weir's letter reads.
Brianna Rodriguez, 16
Brianna was a junior at Heights High School in Houston, according to a verified GoFundMe account established by her family.
"Dancing was her passion and now she's dancing her way to heaven's pearly gates," the fundraising post says.
Franco Patino, 21
Patino, a senior at the University of Dayton, was studying mechanical engineering technology and human movement biomechanics, according to a statement from the university.
He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic-interest fraternity, the statement said, and was originally from Naperville, Illinois.
"He was loved by so many because of the loyal, loving, selfless, protective, funny, and caring person he was," his family said in a statement. "Even though he was a hardworking individual, he would always try to make time for his family and the people he cared about. We will miss the big heart Franco had and his passion for helping others."
Danish Baig, 27
Baig, from Euless, Texas, died trying to save his fiancée, who was getting stomped on and hit in the crowd surge at the concert, his brother Basil Baig told CNN Sunday.
His family said he was an amazing person who loved with all his heart.
"People would admire him for who he was," Basil Baig told CNN.
Basil Baig said his brother's fiancée survived but is bruised all over her body and is traumatized.
Jacob Jurinek, 20
Jurinek was a junior studying journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, the school said.
In the release, SIU Chancellor Austin Lane said Jurinek "was a creative, intelligent young man, with a promising career in journalism and advertising."
Rodolfo Peña, 23
Peña lived in Laredo, Texas and studied at Laredo College, according to his Facebook page.
His older brother Guadalupe Peña set up a verified GoFundMe account for funeral expenses.
"I am starting a go fund me for my youngest brother (Rodolfo Angel Peña)'s passing please donate out of heart anything is great," the online fundraising post reads.
Peña was 23, according to CNN affiliate KTRK, which spoke with his sister.
Unknown victim, early 20s
The identity of one of the victims who previously had been unknown by authorities has been determined, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CNN Sunday.
The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released a statement Sunday asking for assistance in identifying a man in his early 20s with "short black or dark brown wavy hair" and "a slight mustache with a noticeable goatee."
"That person has been identified, and contact has been made with his family," Turner said.
CNN's Keith Allen, Rosa Flores, Andy Rose, Caroll Alvarado and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.
Travis Scott's fans describe scenes of chaos and tragedy at Astroworld
At least eight people were killed and dozens injured in the ensuing crush that, according to people at the concert, apparently overwhelmed event staff and medical personnel at NRG Park. The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27.
Concertgoers described the event as traumatizing, with many witnesses saying they saw lifeless bodies being trampled amidst the chaos. Those who survived had to fight their way out of the crowd as the music raged on.
Here's what they told us:
"The crowd became tighter and tighter, and at that point it was hard to breathe. When Travis came out performing his first song, I witnessed people passing out next to me," TK Tellez, 20, told CNN.
"We were all screaming for help, and no one helped or heard us. It was horrifying. People were screaming for their lives, and they couldn't get out. Nobody could move a muscle."
People around Tellez began to fall, he said, at some point causing him to fall as well. People packed on top of him, some losing consciousness.
"Everybody was crying; it was the scariest sound I've ever heard," Tellez said. "Imagine listening to Travis Scott and people screaming for their lives at the same time."
Despite his attempts and other bystanders' efforts to administer CPR to those who weren't breathing, "there was just not enough people to help everyone," he said.
"Travis Scott would have a short time in between songs, and we would scream our vocal chords out so someone could hear us but nobody did," Tellez said. "This year's festival will be stuck with me forever. I've never seen someone die in front of my eyes. It was horrific."
"Kids were dropping left and right"
Billy Nasser described the crowd surge that killed eight people Friday night as a "death trap."
Nasser said he was one of the concertgoers who tried to help people who were getting stomped on as they were "fighting for their lives."
"I picked some kid up and his eyes rolled to the back of his head, so I checked his pulse. I knew he was dead," Nasser said. "I checked the people around me. And I just had to leave him there, there was nothing I could do. I had to keep going."
"Kids were dropping left and right," he said.
Nasser, who works as a DJ, said he just wanted the music to stop as people continued to party without "paying attention to the bodies dropping behind them."
Despite yelling at the camera and light technicians and asking them to alert Scott to stop the festival, Nasser said there wasn't enough staff on hand to handle the situation.
"There wasn't enough security guards and there wasn't enough EMTs and people helping out the crowd. The paramedics couldn't even reach the crowd," he said.
What we know: A crowd surge at the Houston music festival on Friday crushed concertgoers as they were left trampled and gasping for air, struggling to survive against a wall of people pressing forward toward the stage.
Police are investigating the potential causes of the surge, which occurred at the festival at NRG Park and led to the deaths of eight people as well as many more injured.
Here's a timeline of how the Astroworld tragedy unfolded
The Friday night crowd at the sold-out Astroworld Festival was so tightly packed that when audience members were pushed toward the stage, some told CNN, they were crushed to the point that they couldn't breathe and passed out.
Concertgoers described the event as traumatizing, with many witnesses saying they saw lifeless bodies being trampled amid the chaos. Those who survived had to fight their way out of the crowd as the music continued.
Travis Scott took the stage for his set shortly after 9 p.m. Officials said they were made aware of crowd surges early in his set, and received the first reports of injuries at approximately 9:30 p.m.
It is unclear what Scott saw from the stage and whether he was aware of the crowd conditions at the time, but he continued to perform until approximately 10:10 p.m.
That is about 40 minutes after the first reports of injuries were made to officials and just over 30 minutes after officials declared the concert a "mass casualty event," according to times given by Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña at a news conference Saturday morning.
Video from the concert's livestream also showed Scott pausing his performance and looking on in apparent confusion as an ambulance pulled into the crowd. He began performing against, but later stopped the concert.
"I'm honestly just devastated," Scott said as he repeatedly sighed and rubbed his forehead. "We're actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time."
Some concertgoers have criticized organizers for continuing the show even as unresponsive people were being given CPR and carried away, but Scott indicated he was not aware of how severe things had gotten. "Any time I could make out, you know, anything that's going on, you know, I just stopped my show and, you know, helped them get the help they need."
The Houston Police Department tweeted Sunday the investigation into the tragedy is active and "in its early stages."
The lawsuit alleges, "Scott actively encourages his fans to 'rage' at his concerts. His express encouragement of violence has previously resulted in serious violence at numerous past concerts."
It also cites a since-deleted tweet from Scott in response to fan complaints about this concert's quick sell-out: "WE STILL SNEAKING THE WILD ONES IN. !!!!!"