Travis Scott announces he'll cover funeral costs for victims of Astroworld tragedy

At least eight people were killed and dozens injured in the ensuing crush that, according to people at the concert, apparently overwhelmed event staff and medical personnel at NRG Park. The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Concertgoers described the event as traumatizing, with many witnesses saying they saw lifeless bodies being trampled amidst the chaos. Those who survived had to fight their way out of the crowd as the music raged on.

Here's what they told us:

"The crowd became tighter and tighter, and at that point it was hard to breathe. When Travis came out performing his first song, I witnessed people passing out next to me," TK Tellez, 20, told CNN.

"We were all screaming for help, and no one helped or heard us. It was horrifying. People were screaming for their lives, and they couldn't get out. Nobody could move a muscle."

People around Tellez began to fall, he said, at some point causing him to fall as well. People packed on top of him, some losing consciousness.

"Everybody was crying; it was the scariest sound I've ever heard," Tellez said. "Imagine listening to Travis Scott and people screaming for their lives at the same time."

Despite his attempts and other bystanders' efforts to administer CPR to those who weren't breathing, "there was just not enough people to help everyone," he said.

"Travis Scott would have a short time in between songs, and we would scream our vocal chords out so someone could hear us but nobody did," Tellez said. "This year's festival will be stuck with me forever. I've never seen someone die in front of my eyes. It was horrific."

"Kids were dropping left and right"

Billy Nasser described the crowd surge that killed eight people Friday night as a "death trap."

Nasser said he was one of the concertgoers who tried to help people who were getting stomped on as they were "fighting for their lives."

"I picked some kid up and his eyes rolled to the back of his head, so I checked his pulse. I knew he was dead," Nasser said. "I checked the people around me. And I just had to leave him there, there was nothing I could do. I had to keep going."

"Kids were dropping left and right," he said.

Nasser, who works as a DJ, said he just wanted the music to stop as people continued to party without "paying attention to the bodies dropping behind them."

Despite yelling at the camera and light technicians and asking them to alert Scott to stop the festival, Nasser said there wasn't enough staff on hand to handle the situation.

"There wasn't enough security guards and there wasn't enough EMTs and people helping out the crowd. The paramedics couldn't even reach the crowd," he said.

