Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival on November 5, in Houston. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he does not have a special relationship with rapper Travis Scott, saying the two have only met twice, including once before the concert.

Finner was responding to a question from a reporter on whether his agency could fairly lead an investigation into the Astroworld incident which left eight people dead and many more injured in a crowd surge.

"Let me clarify something," Finner said. "I meet a lot of people. I was born and raised in here in Houston so if somebody's referring to a special relationship... if you call meeting him twice a special relationship... that's not a close relationship to me."

"I've only spoken to him twice," Finner added.

Finner confirmed that he spoke with Scott before the concert but said he had "no reason to believe it wasn't going to be safe" at that time.

"I'm the kind of chief who meets with people," he said.