A memorial is set up outside of Astroworld Festival grounds at NRG Park in Houston on November 6. (Jennifer Lake/Sipa/AP)

Here's what we know about the eight people who died at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night:

John Hilgert, 14

John was a freshman at Memorial High School in Houston, Spring Branch Independent School District spokesperson Terry Abbott told CNN.

Memorial High School Principal Lisa Weir sent a letter Saturday to parents at the school, informing them of the death.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that a male ninth grade student died ... in an incident at the Astroworld Festival. Our hearts go out to the student's family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today," Weir's letter reads.

Brianna Rodriguez, 16

Brianna was a junior at Heights High School in Houston, according to a verified GoFundMe account established by her family.

"Dancing was her passion and now she's dancing her way to heaven's pearly gates," the fundraising post says.

Franco Patino, 21

Patino, a senior at the University of Dayton, was studying mechanical engineering technology and human movement biomechanics, according to a statement from the university.

He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic-interest fraternity, the statement said, and was originally from Naperville, Illinois.

"He was loved by so many because of the loyal, loving, selfless, protective, funny, and caring person he was," his family said in a statement. "Even though he was a hardworking individual, he would always try to make time for his family and the people he cared about. We will miss the big heart Franco had and his passion for helping others."

Danish Baig, 27

Baig, from Euless, Texas, died trying to save his fiancée, who was getting stomped on and hit in the crowd surge at the concert, his brother Basil Baig told CNN Sunday.

His family said he was an amazing person who loved with all his heart.

"People would admire him for who he was," Basil Baig told CNN.

Basil Baig said his brother's fiancée survived but is bruised all over her body and is traumatized.

Jacob Jurinek, 20

Jurinek was a junior studying journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, the school said.

In the release, SIU Chancellor Austin Lane said Jurinek "was a creative, intelligent young man, with a promising career in journalism and advertising."

Rodolfo Peña, 23

Peña lived in Laredo, Texas and studied at Laredo College, according to his Facebook page.

His older brother Guadalupe Peña set up a verified GoFundMe account for funeral expenses.

"I am starting a go fund me for my youngest brother (Rodolfo Angel Peña)'s passing please donate out of heart anything is great," the online fundraising post reads.

Peña was 23, according to CNN affiliate KTRK, which spoke with his sister.

Axel Acosta Avila, 21

Acosta was a junior at Western Washington University and had an interest in computer science, according to the university. He was from Tieton, Washington.

His brother Joel Acosta told CNN that Axel had turned 21 in October.

The student was at the event alone, his aunt Cynthia Acosta told CNN affiliate KTRK. "It was his first time going to an event like that," she told the Houston station.

According to Joel Acosta, the family last heard from his brother around 5 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office released a description and asked the public for help identifying the remains.

Madison Dubiski, 23

Dubiski, who was from Cypress, Texas, was listed by the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office as one of the people who died.