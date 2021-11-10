NOW: Houston police department speaks to reporters

Houston firefighters stationed outside the Astroworld concert venue Friday night were not in radio communications with emergency medical providers hired by the concert organizers as the deadly crowd swell unfolded, the city’s fire chief told CNN Tuesday.

According to the president of the city’s firefighter union, the Houston Fire Department officials on standby nearby the venue had asked concert organizers for a radio to communicate with ParaDocs, the emergency medical providers, but were only provided with cellphone numbers.

At least 528 Houston Police officers were inside the venue as well as 755 private security personnel and members of the ParaDocs medical team, CNN has previously reported.

Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton, the president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, said that cellphones are not a reliable communication method during emergencies, given potential signal weakness during events involving large gatherings.

“Seconds matter, minutes matter in emergencies,” Lancton told CNN.

The city’s fire department had set up outside the venue as a proactive measure and was in radio communication with the Houston Police Department, according to Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña.

"We were in direct communications with the Houston Police Department, and we were in communications with the Harris County Emergency Corps, which was providing some of the transport units for that event," Peña told CNN's Victor Blackwell on CNN Newsroom.

"We were also in phone communication with ParaDocs, which was the private company providing the medical component. There was a lot of communication, a lot of chatter and as you can expect in an incident that gets complex, there's a lot of radio communication. Was it challenging? It was at times, but we were able to overcome and deploy resources efficiently when the need arose," Peña said.

Pressed by Blackwell on whether the fire department was in communication with the concert organizers during the event, Peña said they were not.

"No, on scene we did not have direct communications with those organizers," Peña said.

As the mass casualty event unfolded, the fire department surged its resources into the crowd, eventually transporting 12 “very critical” victims, in many cases with CPR in progress.

“It was not a 911 call but our own leadership that recognized that resources were getting overwhelmed, deployed a task force of 11 ambulances, later escalating to a mass casualty incident and getting an additional 11 ambulances to that location,” Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano told CNN earlier Tuesday.

CNN has reached out to ParaDocs for comment.