As officials continue to investigate Friday's deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, a Hip-Hop journalist suggested the organizers were more focused on Covid-19 safety measures than crowd control.

“Safety has been an issue for Travis Scott shows even at this particular concert,” Brian “B. Dot” Miller, a former MTV correspondent, said about the Astroworld crush.

“If you go on the website, they have protocols more so on Covid than they had for crowd control,” Miller added.

Scott concerts are known for being raucous and rowdy. His past concerts resulted in some injuries to fans and officials there for security and two arrests for the rapper.

Miller went on to defend Scott, saying that the artist is remorseful and is taking accountability for what happened at the festival.

“I think that it is unfair to just single out Travis Scott's shows,” Miller said. “Any genre, whether rock and roll or these heavy metal concerts, it is kind of the same atmosphere. But at a Travis Scott show, you kind of know what to expect when you go there.”

Some background: A detailed operations plan for the Astroworld music festival in Houston didn't include a specific contingency for a surging crowd incident despite three people being trampled and hospitalized at the same festival in 2019.

Eight people in the crowd of more than 50,000 died Friday night after a crowd surge, authorities said.

