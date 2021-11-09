Texas fire official explains how letting Travis Scott know what was happening could have helped

Houston Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano said that letting Travis Scott know what the situation was could have helped, since he had “the largest microphone in the venue."

In an interview with CNN Tuesday, Lozano mirrored what Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said previously of the Astroworld incident.

“I agree with the fire chief, letting the artist know the situation and saying that he has the largest microphone in the venue, it may have helped,” Lozano said.

While Lozano added he could not “definitely say” if it would have changed the outcome, having the artist “involved” could have made a difference.

“Because the concentration was up against the stage, having that large microphone, explaining to the crowd and hopefully, and that is hope, that the crowd would listen," he said.

Lozano said a way to do things differently in the future is to hold concerts in a “traditional brick-and-mortar venue” which keeps the crowds compartmentalized and doesn’t allow for someone at the back of the venue to surge to the front of the venue.