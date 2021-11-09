3 people injured at Astroworld Festival remain hospitalized

A nine-year-old boy who was seriously injured at the Astroworld Festival on Friday night is in a medically induced coma in an attempt to combat his brain trauma, according to the boy's grandfather, Bernon Blount.

Blount told CNN that his grandson, Ezra Blount, who was in town to see "his favorite artist," attended the concert with his father, Treston Blount.

"When my son went to the concert, he had my grandson on his shoulder," Blount said. "All the people pushed in and he could not breathe so he ended up passing out because of all the pressure that was being applied to his body. And when he passed out, Ezra fell off his shoulder and fell into the crowd," he said.

Blount said that when his son came to, "they had already taken Ezra to the hospital as a John Doe. They did not know anything about him, his name or anything because he got separated from my son."

When the father regained consciousness, "instead of being seen or getting himself checked out, he went and tried to find Ezra and ended up finding him at the Texas Children's hospital," according to Blount.

The nine-year-old child had cardiac arrest during the concert, according to the grandfather.

"During the event at the concert, he had cardiac arrest, which damaged his heart," he said. "He has damage to the liver, his lungs ... and on top of that, he has swelling on his brain," Blount said. CNN has not been able to independently confirm Ezra's medical status with the hospital.

The family is "devastated, because this was supposed to be a father-son outing for them to bond and it has turned into something horrible and tragic," according to Blount.

"There needs to be accountability, not just from the artist or the event planners, but also from the city of Houston," Blount added.

Ezra Blount's parents have retained attorneys Ben Crump and Alex and Bob Hilliard, according to a news release by the attorney's office.