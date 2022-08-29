US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Artemis I launch scrubbed after engine issue

By Aditi Sangal, Ashley Strickland, Jackie Wattles and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:37 a.m. ET, August 29, 2022
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

CNN reporter explains the issue that postponed NASA's Artemis I launch

Today's historic launch of Artemis I on its mission to the moon was postponed due to an issue with one of the rocket's four engines.

NASA is expected to provide an update later today, but here's what we know so far:

The launch team discovered an issue with an engine bleed in one of the rocket's four engines. During engine bleeds, hydrogen is cycled through the engine to condition it for launch. Three of the four engines were performing as expected, but engine #3 was experiencing an issue.

Watch CNN's Kristin Fisher explain all the issues NASA encountered before launch:

9 min ago

The next possible launch window for Artemis I is on Friday, but it's unclear if NASA will use it

Press photographers set up to over the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 29.
Press photographers set up to over the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 29. (Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images)

NASA had already determined more than one launch date for Artemis I before the launch was postponed Monday, but engineers still need to troubleshoot the issue.

"The next availability is Sept. 2, though we don't know at this point if the launch team is going to use that," NASA's Derrol Nail said.

The launch team is keeping the rocket in its current configuration so they can continue to troubleshoot.

NASA's next launch window will open at 12:48 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 2, lasting for for two hours.

If Artemis I launches then, the mission would last for 42 days, resulting in a return on Oct. 11.

If the launch does not go through on Sept. 2, the next date for launch could be Sept. 5, where the window opens at 5:12 p.m. ET and lasts for 90 minutes, resulting in a return on Oct. 17.

15 min ago

NASA expected to give an update later today

News media members wait and NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) , with its Orion crew capsule on top, sits on the pad before the launch of the Artemis I mission was scrubbed, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 29.
News media members wait and NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) , with its Orion crew capsule on top, sits on the pad before the launch of the Artemis I mission was scrubbed, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 29. (Thom Baur/Reuters)

An update from NASA is expected later today.

"We'll wait for a press conference in roughly four hours from now," NASA's Derrol Nail said.

Today's historic launch of Artemis I on its mission to the moon was postponed due to an issue with an engine bleed in one of the rocket's four engines.

The next availability to launch would be Friday, but engineers still need to troubleshoot the issue. The launch team is keeping the rocket in its current configuration so they can continue to troubleshoot.

15 min ago

Vice President Kamala Harris has been briefed about postponed launch

Vice President Kamala Harris walks to her motorcade vehicle after she and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff disembarked from Air Force 2 at the Shuttle Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday, Aug. 29.
Vice President Kamala Harris walks to her motorcade vehicle after she and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff disembarked from Air Force 2 at the Shuttle Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday, Aug. 29. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Florida for the scheduled launch, and she has been briefed about the postponement, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said.

"I met her at the airplane," he said. "She is fully briefed on the whole thing."

"She is very happy to be here. She is an enthusiastic space booster," he added.

When launched, Artemis I "will make our country proud," Nelson also said.

16 min ago

"We don't launch until it's right," NASA administrator says

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson testifies during a Senate hearing in Washington, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson testifies during a Senate hearing in Washington, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Bill Ingalls/NASA)

NASA administrator Bill Nelson spoke about the postponed the launch of Artemis I.

"We don't launch until it's right," he told NASA's Derrol Nail.

"It's just illustrative that this is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system. All those things have to work," he added.

27 min ago

Artemis I remains "in a safe and stable configuration," NASA says

NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) , sits on the pad as mission managers worked to overcome technical issues, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 29.
NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) , sits on the pad as mission managers worked to overcome technical issues, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 29. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

The launch director halted today’s Artemis I launch attempt at 8:34 a.m. ET, according to NASA.

The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft remain "in a safe and stable configuration," it added.

"Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful, and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data," it explained.
1 hr ago

NASA postpones Artemis I launch due to an issue with one of the engines

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen at sunrise atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, Aug. 29, as the Artemis I launch teams load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellants including liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as the launch countdown progresses.
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen at sunrise atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, Aug. 29, as the Artemis I launch teams load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellants including liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as the launch countdown progresses. (Joel Kowsky/NASA)

NASA has postponed the launch of Artemis I into space.

The launch team discovered an issue with an engine bleed in one of the rocket's four engines. During engine bleeds, hydrogen is cycled through the engine to condition it for launch. Three of the four engines were performing as expected, but engine #3 was experiencing an issue.

55 min ago

NASA's launch team had to troubleshoot several issues since Artemis I began fueling at midnight

From CNN's Ashley Strickland

NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Monday, Aug. 29.
NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Monday, Aug. 29. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Several issues have cropped up since the Artemis I began fueling after midnight. The launch team is evaluating the delays to determine how it impacts the launch.

First, the weather: Offshore storms with the potential for lightning prevented the team from beginning the fueling process, due to start at midnight, for about an hour.

The hold was lifted at 1:13 a.m. ET, and the tanking process began to load the rocket's core stage with supercold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen.

Then, an initial leak and pressure spike: The team stopped filling the tank with liquid hydrogen twice due to an initial leak as well as a pressure spike, but tanking resumed for the core stage and began for the upper stage, or the interim cryogenic propulsion stage.

Now, an engine bleed: The launch team discovered an issue with an engine bleed in one of the rocket's four engines. During engine bleeds, hydrogen is cycled through the engine to condition it for launch. Three of the four engines were performing as expected, but engine #3 was experiencing an issue.

The addition of frost: The team also discovered a line of frost on the inner stage flange. At first, engineers thought the frost may indicate the presence of a crack in the tank, but it turned out to be a crack in the external foam. The team shared that the issue has been resolved since the foam crack does not indicate a leak.

Engineers are also working to find out what has caused an 11-minute delay in communications between the Orion spacecraft and ground systems. The issue could impact the beginning of terminal count, or the countdown that begins when 10 minutes remain on the clock before liftoff. But engineers feel good about figuring out the issue ahead of the terminal count, according to NASA.