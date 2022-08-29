CNN reporter explains the issue that postponed NASA's Artemis I launch
Today's historic launch of Artemis I on its mission to the moon was postponed due to an issue with one of the rocket's four engines.
NASA is expected to provide an update later today, but here's what we know so far:
The launch team discovered an issue with an engine bleed in one of the rocket's four engines. During engine bleeds, hydrogen is cycled through the engine to condition it for launch. Three of the four engines were performing as expected, but engine #3 was experiencing an issue.
Watch CNN's Kristin Fisher explain all the issues NASA encountered before launch:
9 min ago
The next possible launch window for Artemis I is on Friday, but it's unclear if NASA will use it
NASA had already determined more than one launch date for Artemis I before the launch was postponed Monday, but engineers still need to troubleshoot the issue.
"The next availability is Sept. 2, though we don't know at this point if the launch team is going to use that," NASA's Derrol Nail said.
The launch team is keeping the rocket in its current configuration so they can continue to troubleshoot.
NASA's next launch window will open at 12:48 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 2, lasting for for two hours.
If Artemis I launches then, the mission would last for 42 days, resulting in a return on Oct. 11.
If the launch does not go through on Sept. 2, the next date for launch could be Sept. 5, where the window opens at 5:12 p.m. ET and lasts for 90 minutes, resultingina return on Oct. 17.
15 min ago
NASA expected to give an update later today
An update from NASA is expected later today.
"We'll wait for a press conference in roughly four hours from now," NASA's Derrol Nail said.
The next availability to launch would be Friday, but engineers still need to troubleshoot the issue. The launch team is keeping the rocket in its current configuration so they can continue to troubleshoot.
15 min ago
Vice President Kamala Harris has been briefed about postponed launch
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Florida for the scheduled launch, and she has been briefed about the postponement, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said.
"I met her at the airplane," he said. "She is fully briefed on the whole thing."
"She is very happy to be here. She is an enthusiastic space booster," he added.
When launched, Artemis I "will make our country proud," Nelson also said.
16 min ago
"We don't launch until it's right," NASA administrator says
NASA administrator Bill Nelson spoke about the postponed the launch of Artemis I.
"We don't launch until it's right," he told NASA's Derrol Nail.
"It's just illustrative that this is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system. All those things have to work," he added.
27 min ago
Artemis I remains "in a safe and stable configuration," NASA says
The launch director halted today’s Artemis I launch attempt at 8:34 a.m. ET, according to NASA.
The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft remain "in a safe and stable configuration," it added.
"Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful, and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data," it explained.
1 hr ago
NASA postpones Artemis I launch due to an issue with one of the engines
55 min ago
NASA's launch team had to troubleshoot several issues since Artemis I began fueling at midnight
From CNN's Ashley Strickland
Several issues have cropped up since the Artemis I began fueling after midnight. The launch team is evaluating the delays to determine how it impacts the launch.
First, the weather: Offshore storms with the potential for lightning prevented the team from beginning the fueling process, due to start at midnight, for about an hour.
The hold was lifted at 1:13 a.m. ET, and the tanking process began to load the rocket's core stage with supercold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen.
Then, an initial leak and pressure spike: The team stopped filling the tank with liquid hydrogen twice due to an initial leak as well as a pressure spike, but tanking resumed for the core stage and began for the upper stage, or the interim cryogenic propulsion stage.
Now, an engine bleed: The launch team discovered an issue with an engine bleed in one of the rocket's four engines. During engine bleeds, hydrogen is cycled through the engine to condition it for launch. Three of the four engines were performing as expected, but engine #3 was experiencing an issue.
The addition of frost: The team also discovered a line of frost on the inner stage flange. At first, engineers thought the frost may indicate the presence of a crack in the tank, but it turned out to be a crack in the external foam. The team shared that the issue has been resolved since the foam crack does not indicate a leak.
Engineers are also working to find out what has caused an 11-minute delay in communications between the Orion spacecraft and ground systems. The issue could impact the beginning of terminal count, or the countdown that begins when 10 minutes remain on the clock before liftoff. But engineers feel good about figuring out the issue ahead of the terminal count, according to NASA.