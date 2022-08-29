Press photographers set up to over the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 29. (Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images)

NASA had already determined more than one launch date for Artemis I before the launch was postponed Monday, but engineers still need to troubleshoot the issue.

"The next availability is Sept. 2, though we don't know at this point if the launch team is going to use that," NASA's Derrol Nail said.

The launch team is keeping the rocket in its current configuration so they can continue to troubleshoot.

NASA's next launch window will open at 12:48 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 2, lasting for for two hours.

If Artemis I launches then, the mission would last for 42 days, resulting in a return on Oct. 11.

If the launch does not go through on Sept. 2, the next date for launch could be Sept. 5, where the window opens at 5:12 p.m. ET and lasts for 90 minutes, resulting in a return on Oct. 17.