Police have identified a suspect involved in the shooting as Timothy George Simpkins, an 18-year-old who is currently at large.

He is driving a silver, 2018 Dodge Charger with a license plate PFY6260.

"We currently have multiple agencies, including the US Marshals' task force that is looking for this individual. Again, this is a collaborative effort between state, local and federal agencies to bring this person to justice," Arlington, Texas, Police Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.

Police consider the suspect armed and dangerous and if seen, people should call 911.

Kolbye said that police believe the shooting happened during a "fight between a student and another individual in a class" at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

He said that there were four victims, one with a minor injury and three were transported to a hospital.

Police and other agencies are currently still performing a "methodical search" of the school and campus "as they were in lockdown, and we're going to try to do an orderly fashion to bring them out of the school to ensure that they are brought to their parents," Kolbye said.

"Once the search is completed, we'll make sure that all the students are transported on a bus on the south side of the school to the Mansfield Independent District Center of Performing Arts at 1110 W Debbie Lane," Kolbye said.