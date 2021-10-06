US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Debt ceiling standoff

live news

Live

Texas school shooting

Live Updates

At least 4 injured in Texas school shooting as suspect remains at large

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:15 p.m. ET, October 6, 2021
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Police asking for public's help in finding school shooting suspect 

From CNN's Kay Jones and Holly Yan

Arlington police have identified the suspect of today's school shooting as a student, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, and are asking for the public's help in finding him. 

"Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260," the police department tweeted.

Simpkins should be considered armed and dangerous, Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron said.

Timberview High School is located in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas and Fort Worth.

The police department shared the suspect's photo:

11 min ago

Officers already inside school at time of shooting were able to provide support, assistant chief says

From CNN’s Kay Jones

Police said that they believe the suspect in today’s shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, is not on the premises at this time. 

A 911 caller gave police the name of the suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, when calling to report the shooting, according to Arlington Police Department Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. He said numerous calls came in to report the shooting.

Two police officers from the Mansfield Independent School District were in the school and rendered aid immediately after the shooting, Kolbye said. It’s unclear how the gun made it into the school. 

Kolbye said he believed three of those injured during today’s shooting were students and one was a person who may be a teacher, but he could not confirm those details during a news conference. He did say a pregnant woman fell during the shooting and was treated at the scene but was not transported to the hospital. 

Police are asking for anyone with video of today’s shooting to contact police to share the information they have.

30 min ago

ATF agent pledges to track down weapon used by suspected shooter

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

The weapon used by a suspected shooter in a Texas high school will be tracked down, pledged Jeff Boshek, the special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Dallas Field Division.

"We'll figure out where this individual got this gun from. Our agents won't sleep, working with our partners here, to figure out how he got this weapon in his hand to come in this school and cause this tragedy today. So, I don't have much information I can give you on the weapon. Obviously, we don't have that yet. We haven't been in the school to figure out the caliber of the weapon or anything like that yet, but as soon as we do, we'll have something to get out to you guys," Boshek told reporters.

The Arlington Police Department said they have identified a suspect and are looking for any information on his whereabouts.

27 min ago

Police have identified suspect who is still at large

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Police have identified a suspect involved in the shooting as Timothy George Simpkins, an 18-year-old who is currently at large.

He is driving a silver, 2018 Dodge Charger with a license plate PFY6260.

"We currently have multiple agencies, including the US Marshals' task force that is looking for this individual. Again, this is a collaborative effort between state, local and federal agencies to bring this person to justice," Arlington, Texas, Police Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.

Police consider the suspect armed and dangerous and if seen, people should call 911.

Kolbye said that police believe the shooting happened during a "fight between a student and another individual in a class" at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

He said that there were four victims, one with a minor injury and three were transported to a hospital.

Police and other agencies are currently still performing a "methodical search" of the school and campus "as they were in lockdown, and we're going to try to do an orderly fashion to bring them out of the school to ensure that they are brought to their parents," Kolbye said.

"Once the search is completed, we'll make sure that all the students are transported on a bus on the south side of the school to the Mansfield Independent District Center of Performing Arts at 1110 W Debbie Lane," Kolbye said.

16 min ago

Police believe shooting occurred when a student got "into a fight and drew a weapon"

(CNN)
(CNN)

Arlington Police Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye said that the shooting "is not a random act of violence." 

"This is not somebody attacking our schools. This is a student, we believe right now, preliminary, that it was a student that got into a fight and drew a weapon," he added.

Asked if he knew how the shooter was able to get the weapon inside the school, Kolbye said, "I do not." 

He did not know if there are metal detectors inside the school.

17 min ago

4 people hurt in school shooting, police say

Students are seen walking out of Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.
Students are seen walking out of Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. (WFAA)

Four people were hurt in a shooting this morning at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Arlington Police Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye said during a news conference.

Kolbye said police got a call at 9:15 a.m. local time that there was a shooting on the second floor of the school.

There were four victims, one suffered minor injuries and three were taken to the hospital.

"Currently we have multiple agencies doing a methodical search as they were in lockdown, and we're going to try to do an orderly fashion to bring them out of the school to ensure that they are brought to their parents," he said.

1 hr 11 min ago

FBI Dallas responding to reports of school shooting

From CNN's Rosa Flores

FBI agents from the Dallas Field Office are on the scene of an active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, according to an FBI spokesperson. 

Arlington Police is the lead agency, the spokesperson told CNN.

1 hr 2 min ago

Students will be bused to parent reunification point once school is "completely secured"

From CNN's Kay Jones

(KTVT)
(KTVT)

Arlington Police said students will be bused to a parent reunification point once the school is “completely secured."

In a tweet, the police department said that officers will be at the reunification point.

1 hr 2 min ago

Police working on active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas

From CNN’s Kay Jones

(KTVT)
(KTVT)

Police are working on an active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Mansfield Independent School District in Arlington, Texas, police confirmed to CNN.

They do not have any additional details available at this time, including any confirmation of injuries.

Arlington Police tweeted that they are on the scene “at a shooting at Timberview High School” Wednesday morning.

They say they are doing a “methodical search” and are working closely with several local police departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

They also say they are working on a parent staging location and will announce it once it is identified.