(KTVT)

Police are working on an active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Mansfield Independent School District in Arlington, Texas, police confirmed to CNN.

They do not have any additional details available at this time, including any confirmation of injuries.

Arlington Police tweeted that they are on the scene “at a shooting at Timberview High School” Wednesday morning.

They say they are doing a “methodical search” and are working closely with several local police departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

They also say they are working on a parent staging location and will announce it once it is identified.