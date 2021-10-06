US
Police responding to active shooter situation at Texas high school

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 12:14 p.m. ET, October 6, 2021
11 min ago

FBI Dallas responding to reports of school shooting

From CNN's Rosa Flores

FBI agents from the Dallas Field Office are on the scene of an active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, according to an FBI spokesperson. 

Arlington Police is the lead agency, the spokesperson told CNN.

1 min ago

Students will be bused to parent reunification point once school is "completely secured"

From CNN's Kay Jones

(KTVT)
Arlington Police said students will be bused to a parent reunification point once the school is “completely secured."

In a tweet, the police department said that officers will be at the reunification point.

1 min ago

Police working on active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas

From CNN’s Kay Jones

(KTVT)
Police are working on an active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Mansfield Independent School District in Arlington, Texas, police confirmed to CNN.

They do not have any additional details available at this time, including any confirmation of injuries.

Arlington Police tweeted that they are on the scene “at a shooting at Timberview High School” Wednesday morning.

They say they are doing a “methodical search” and are working closely with several local police departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

They also say they are working on a parent staging location and will announce it once it is identified.