Chrissy Teigen, model, Twitter star and cookbook author, just tweeted about Anthony Bourdain, one of her idols: "Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right."

She also retweeted a song Bourdain shared just days ago and wrote she was playing it for him this morning. The song was from a recent episode of "Parts Unknown."

Listen: