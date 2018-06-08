CNN honors the life of Anthony Bourdain

Barney Greengrass, a Jewish deli in Manhattan, set out Anthony Bourdain's usual breakfast order alongside an empty chair, according to a tweet from a reporter at CNN affiliate NY1.

On the table: Nova Scotia lox and egg scramble, bagels, coffee and juice.

"He was a customer here for many years," Barney Greengrass owner Gary Greengrass told CNN. "He came in the store [and] made everyone feel at home."

Greengrass remembers Bourdain's favorite breakfast order: Nova Scotia eggs and onions--sometimes a bagel.

"He was true to who he was; he was a regular guy," said Greengrass. "TV makes you famous but he never acted that way. Never looked for anything special.